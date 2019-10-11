Nuclear Medicine Market Outline | Drivers, Trends, Products and Applications Contributing Growth By 2024

Nuclear Medicine Market report 2019-2024 provides a detailed analysis on major regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America & Middle East and Africa. Nuclear Medicine market analysis provided for the international market including development history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regional development status, segmentations with product type and application.

Nuclear Medicine market report covers Industry size, production, consumption, sales, revenue, market share, gross margin, cost, gross, market share, CAGR, imports & exports, and market influencing factors.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report- https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/13870011

Nuclear Medicine?or Radiopharmaceuticals? are radioactive compounds administered to the patient, and monitored via specific imaging devices, for diagnosis and therapeutic purposes. It is composed of a radioisotope bond to an organic molecule. The organic molecule conveys the radioisotope to specific organs, tissues or cells. The radioisotope is selected for its properties. Radiopharmaceuticals are used in the field of nuclear medicine as radioactive tracers in medical imaging and in therapy for many diseases (for example, brachytherapy). Many radiopharmaceuticals use technetium-99m (Tc-99m) which has many useful properties as a gamma-emitting tracer nuclide.

Nuclear Medicine market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer as per following. Top Manufacturer Included in Nuclear Medicine market are: –

GE Healthcare

Bracco Imaging

Mallinckrodt

Lantheus Medical Imaging

Bayer and many more Scope of Nuclear Medicine Report:

The global average price of Nuclear Medicine is in the decreasing trend, from 41.6 USD/Dose in 2011 to 39.5 USD/Dose in 2015. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Nuclear Medicine includes Tc-99, I-123/131, In-111, Xe-133, Th-201 and Ga-67, and the proportion of Tc-99 in 2015 is about 51.60%, and the proportion is stable from 2011 to 2015.

Nuclear Medicine is widely used in Diagnostic, Therapeutic. The most proportion of Nuclear Medicine is Diagnostic, and the market share in 2015 is 61.23%. The trend of Diagnostic is decreasing.

The worldwide market for Nuclear Medicine is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.6% over the next five years, will reach 6610 million US$ in 2024, from 4590 million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study. Nuclear Medicine Market Segment by Type, covers:

Tc-99

I-123/131

In-111

Xe-133

Th-201

Ga-67

Other Nuclear Medicine Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

Diagnostic