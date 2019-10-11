 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Nuclear Medicine Market Outline | Drivers, Trends, Products and Applications Contributing Growth By 2024

By Joann Wilson on October 11, 2019

Nuclear Medicine Market report 2019-2024 provides a detailed analysis on major regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America & Middle East and Africa. Nuclear Medicine market analysis provided for the international market including development history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regional development status, segmentations with product type and application.

Nuclear Medicine market report covers Industry size, production, consumption, sales, revenue, market share, gross margin, cost, gross, market share, CAGR, imports & exports, and market influencing factors.

Nuclear Medicine?or Radiopharmaceuticals? are radioactive compounds administered to the patient, and monitored via specific imaging devices, for diagnosis and therapeutic purposes. It is composed of a radioisotope bond to an organic molecule. The organic molecule conveys the radioisotope to specific organs, tissues or cells. The radioisotope is selected for its properties. Radiopharmaceuticals are used in the field of nuclear medicine as radioactive tracers in medical imaging and in therapy for many diseases (for example, brachytherapy). Many radiopharmaceuticals use technetium-99m (Tc-99m) which has many useful properties as a gamma-emitting tracer nuclide.

Nuclear Medicine market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer as per following. Top Manufacturer Included in Nuclear Medicine market are: –

  • GE Healthcare
  • Bracco Imaging
  • Mallinckrodt
  • Lantheus Medical Imaging
  • Bayer and many more

    Scope of Nuclear Medicine Report:

  • The global average price of Nuclear Medicine is in the decreasing trend, from 41.6 USD/Dose in 2011 to 39.5 USD/Dose in 2015. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.
  • The classification of Nuclear Medicine includes Tc-99, I-123/131, In-111, Xe-133, Th-201 and Ga-67, and the proportion of Tc-99 in 2015 is about 51.60%, and the proportion is stable from 2011 to 2015.
  • Nuclear Medicine is widely used in Diagnostic, Therapeutic. The most proportion of Nuclear Medicine is Diagnostic, and the market share in 2015 is 61.23%. The trend of Diagnostic is decreasing.
  • The worldwide market for Nuclear Medicine is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.6% over the next five years, will reach 6610 million US$ in 2024, from 4590 million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study.

    Nuclear Medicine Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • Tc-99
  • I-123/131
  • In-111
  • Xe-133
  • Th-201
  • Ga-67
  • Other

    Nuclear Medicine Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

  • Diagnostic
  • Therapeutic

    Key Performing Regions in the Nuclear Medicine Industry:

    North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

    Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    What Nuclear Medicine Market Research Offers:

    • Nuclear Medicine Industry gives assessments for the regional level analysis with Production, Sales, Consumption, Imports and Exports.
    • Nuclear Medicine market provides manufacturers with basic information, product category, sales revenue, price, and gross margin (2014-2019).
    • Nuclear Medicine market forecasts for a minimum of 5 years of all the mentioned segments.
    • Global Nuclear Medicine industry shares drivers, constraints, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities are analyzed.
    • Provides strategies for the new entrants in Nuclear Medicine Industry.
    • Nuclear Medicine Manufacturing process, suppliers, price, production and consumption analysis, cost and industry chain analysis.
    • Company profiling with detailed strategies, financial, and recent development data

    And many more…

    Detailed TOC of Global Nuclear Medicine Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024: Table of Contents

    1 Market Overview

        1.1 Nuclear Medicine Introduction

        1.2 Market Analysis by Type

        1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

        1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

            1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

            1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

            1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

            1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

        1.5 Market Dynamics

            1.5.1 Market Opportunities

            1.5.2 Market Risk

            1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

        2.1 Company 2

            2.1.1 Business Overview

            2.1.2 Nuclear Medicine Type and Applications

                2.1.2.1 Product A

                2.1.2.2 Product B

            2.1.3 Nuclear Medicine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

        2.2 Company 1

            2.2.1 Business Overview

            2.2.2 Nuclear Medicine Type and Applications

                2.2.2.1 Product A

                2.2.2.2 Product B

            2.2.3 Nuclear Medicine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

    3 Global Nuclear Medicine Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

        3.1 Global Nuclear Medicine Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

        3.2 Global Nuclear Medicine Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

        3.3 Market Concentration Rate

            3.3.1 Top 3 Nuclear Medicine Manufacturer Market Share in 2017

            3.3.2 Top 6 Nuclear Medicine Manufacturer Market Share in 2017

        3.4 Market Competition Trend

     

