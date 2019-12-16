Nuclear Reactor Market 2019: Top Company, Industry Trends by Key Players, Manufacturing Process, Raw Materials, Cost and Revenue 2024

About Nuclear Reactor:

Nuclear reactors are devices designed to maintain a chain reaction producing a steady flow of neutrons generated by the fission of heavy nuclei. They are, however, differentiated either by their purpose or by their design features. In terms of purpose, they are either research reactors or power reactors.

Top Key Players of Nuclear Reactor Market:

Areva

CNNC

Rosatom

Westinghouse Electric Company

CGN

Hitachi GE Nuclear Energy

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Pressurized water reactor (PWR)

Boiling water reactor (BWR)

Pressurized heavy water reactor (PHWR)

Gas-cooled reactor (AGR & Magnox)

Fast neutron reactor (FBR)

Light water graphite reactor (RBMK & EGP) Major Applications covered in the Nuclear Reactor Market report are:

Generating electricity

Moving aircraft carriers and submarines

Other Scope of Nuclear Reactor Market:

Governments across countries such as India, the US, and the UK, among others, are increasingly focusing on investment in R&D in nuclear power. Also, leading nuclear power plant manufacturers are also investing highly in R&D. Furthermore, India, China, Russia, and South Korea are investing highly toward the development of advanced nuclear reactors, particularly Generation IV reactors

Despite decisions against the expansion of nuclear power by a handful of leading economies, construction of new nuclear plants in China and Russia is expected to keep the demand for nuclear energy high during 2016 and 2020.

The worldwide market for Nuclear Reactor is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly -49.6% over the next five years, will reach 980 million US$ in 2024, from 60100 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Nuclear Reactor in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.