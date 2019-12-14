 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Nuclear Valves Market 2019: Overview, Top Manufactures, Nuclear Valves Market Demands, Opportunities, In-Depth Analysis and Forecasts to 2024

By Joann Wilson on December 14, 2019

Nuclear Valves

GlobalNuclear Valves Market 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Nuclear Valves market size.

About Nuclear Valves:

Valves are devices that regulate, direct or control the flow of a fluid (gases, liquids, fluidized solids) by opening, or partially obstructing various passageways. Valves are used in many applications throughout the industrial, commercial, and residential industries. Nuclear valves refer to the valves especially applied in nuclear power plants.

Top Key Players of Nuclear Valves Market:

  • Velan
  • Pentair Valves & Controls
  • Emerson-Fisher
  • Copes-Vulcan (SPX FLOW)
  • IMI Nuclear
  • Henry Pratt
  • Samshin
  • Metrex Valve
  • Daher-Vanatome
  • KSB
  • BNL
  • Babcock Valves
  • Vector Valves
  • Toa Valve Engineering Inc.
  • Jiangsu Shentong Valve
  • Zhonghe SuFa
  • Neway Valve
  • Shanghai LiangGong
  • Shanghai EHO Valve
  • Soovalve

    Major Types covered in the Nuclear Valves Market report are:

  • Globe Valve
  • Ball Valve
  • Butterfly Valves
  • Gate Valves
  • Diaphragm Valves
  • Others

    Major Applications covered in the Nuclear Valves Market report are:

  • Nuclear Island (NI)
  • Convention Island (CI)
  • Balance of Plant (BOP)

    Scope of Nuclear Valves Market:

  • The global nuclear valves sales is estimated to reach about 1161.5 K Units by the end of 2017, which is expected to get 2048.7 K Units in 2022. Overall, the nuclear valves products performance is positive with the current environment status.
  • Currently, there are many producing companies in the nuclear valves industry. The main market players internationally are Velan, Emerson (including Pentair Valves & Controls, Fisher Brand and etc.), Copes-Vulcan (SPX FLOW), IMI Nuclear, Henry Pratt, Samshin, Daher-Vanatome, KSB, BNL, Babcock Valves, Vector Valves and etc. Players in China like Jiangsu Shentong Valve, Zhonghe SuFa and Neway Valve are growing fast and achieve more and more nuclear valve orders from overseas market.
  • Europe is the biggest production areas for nuclear valves, taking about 26.34% market share in 2016 (based on revenue). North America followed the second, with about 24.85% market share in 2016 (based on revenue). In Consumption market, sales of nuclear valve in China will increases to 385.2 K Units in 2017 from 124.5 K Units in 2012, which is the biggest consumption area in current market pattern. Europe ranks the second largest consumption area, with sales volume and market share of 164.7 K Units and 18.13% in 2016.
  • There are many different types of nuclear valves. Based on construction, the market can be segmented into: Globe Valve, Ball Valve, Butterfly Valves, Gate Valves, Diaphragm Valves and etc. Globe Valve and Diaphragm Valves are the most commonly used types, with market share of 28.89% and 24.45% separately in 2016 (based on revenue).
  • In the past few years, the price of nuclear valves show an increasing trend and we expect the price may keep the trend in a short period. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, employee wages, and equipment depreciation will play a significant role in promoting the cost of nuclear valves. Therefore, to some extent, the companies are facing a risk of profit decline.
  • There are companies adding capacities and aiming at the cost and quality leadership which shall improve profitability. At the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality. The total competition market for nuclear valves will become more weakened, while the market is going to be more concentrated for high end nuclear valves.
  • The worldwide market for Nuclear Valves is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 12.2% over the next five years, will reach 6980 million US$ in 2024, from 3500 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Nuclear Valves in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Nuclear Valves product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Nuclear Valves, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Nuclear Valves in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Nuclear Valves competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Nuclear Valves breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Nuclear Valves market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Nuclear Valves sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No. of Nuclear Valves Market Report pages: 137

    1 Nuclear Valves Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Nuclear Valves by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Nuclear Valves Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Nuclear Valves Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Nuclear Valves Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Nuclear Valves Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Nuclear Valves Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Nuclear Valves Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Nuclear Valves Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Nuclear Valves Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

