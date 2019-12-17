Nut Ingredients Market 2019 by Key Regions, With Production, Consumption, Revenue, Nut Ingredients Market Share and Growth Rate by 2024

Global “Nut Ingredients Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Nut Ingredients market size.

About Nut Ingredients:

Nut ingredients are widely used in the food industry to enhance the taste and value to the foods such as confectioneries, dairy, bakery, snacks & bars, desserts, cereals, beverages, and others. Rising consumer demand for health-based foods and innovative food products are driving the market for nut ingredients. Various associations & organizations held by the government to encourage the consumption of nut products along with the technological advancements have encouraged the nut ingredient manufacturers to adopt the business. Nut ingredients analyzed in the report includes main types of nuts such as peanuts, almonds, hazelnuts, walnuts, cashews and others like artificial nuts, beechnuts, chestnuts, and chinquapin nuts. Application market is segmented into Confectioneries, Dairy products, Bakery products, Snacks & Bars, Desserts, Cereals, Beverages and Others (salads & sauces).

Top Key Players of Nut Ingredients Market:

DM

Olam

Kanegrade

Bredabest

Barry Callebaut Schweiz

Intersnack

Borges

CG Hacking & Sons

Besanaworld

Voicevale

Major Types covered in the Nut Ingredients Market report are:

Almonds

Cashews

Hazelnuts

Walnuts

Others Major Applications covered in the Nut Ingredients Market report are:

Confectioneries

Dairy products

Bakery Products

Snacks & Bars

Others (salads & sauces

desserts and etc.) Scope of Nut Ingredients Market:

At present, Germany, France and UK is leading the Europe Nut Ingredients market, however, other regions like Italy is seeing a rising trend.

Based on nut ingredient types, Almonds, Hazelnuts, Walnuts and Cashews takes up about 85% of total Europe sales, with Almonds market share 32.57%, Cashews 18.98%, Walnuts 19.20% and Hazelnuts 14.62%, in 2015.

Based on downstream market, Confectioneries, Dairy products, Bakery products, Snacks & Bars are leading the market, taking up to 66.53% of total Europe market share. Confectioneries and Snacks & Bars are two large segments in the end-use market, with both market share around 25%.

The worldwide market for Nut Ingredients is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.