Nylon 6 and 66 Market 2019: Business Opportunities, Modern Global Trends, Market Challenges, Key Players Forecast 2024

Nylon 6 is a semicrystalline polyamide. Unlike most other nylons, nylon 6 is not a condensation polymer, but instead is formed by ring-opening polymerization. Nylon 66 is made of two monomers each containing 6 carbon atoms, hexamethylenediamine and adipic acid, which give nylon 66 its name. The content covers definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and analysis of main region market conditions.

Nylon 6 is a semicrystalline polyamide. Unlike most other nylons, nylon 6 is not a condensation polymer, but instead is formed by ring-opening polymerization. Nylon 66 is made of two monomers each containing 6 carbon atoms, hexamethylenediamine and adipic acid, which give nylon 66 its name..

Nylon 6 & 66 Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

BASF

Lanxess

Huntsman

AdvanSix

Ube

INVISTA

Domo Chemicals

Toray

Ashley Polymers

Ascend Performance Materials

Hongwu

Goodfellow and many more. Nylon 6 & 66 Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Nylon 6 & 66 Market can be Split into:

Nylon 6

Nylon 66. By Applications, the Nylon 6 & 66 Market can be Split into:

Automotive

Electrical & Electronic

Engineering Plastic