Nylon Copolymer Industry – Emerging Market by Size, Countries, Manufactures, Types, Applications and Forecast to 2024

About of Nylon Copolymer:

Nylon is any of a class of thermoplastic polyamides capable of extrusion when molten into fibers or sheets. It exhibits extreme toughness, strength, and elasticity, synthesized by the interaction of a dicarboxylic acid with a diamine. Nylon is used in numerous applications from yarn, fabrics, and bristles to tires, military equipment and mechanical parts.

Nylon Copolymer Market Manufactures:

BASF

EMS

Toray

Dupont

Ascend Performance Materials

Radici Group

DSM Major Classification:

PA6/66

Others Major Applications:

Automotive Components

Electrical & Electronic Components

Appliances

Household Consumer Goods

PA6/66

Others Major Applications:

Automotive Components

Electrical & Electronic Components

Appliances

Household Consumer Goods

Package Applications The Market Report is geographically segmented into United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

The technical barriers of nylon copolymer are relatively high, and the major players are BASF, EMS, Toray, Dupont, Ascend Performance Materials, Radici Group, and DSM. These companies mainly concentrate in North America, and Europe. Asia Pacific is the largest consumer, about 35% of total consumption in 2015, followed by Europe with 28% of sales share.

Nylon copolymers have a wide range of applications. Nylon copolymer is used in the production of automotive components, electrical & electronic components, appliances and household consumer goods, etc. Automotive components are the major application sector driving the growth of global nylon copolymer market. Electrical & electronic components industry is the second largest application of nylon copolymer in the market. The demand for nylon copolymer is expected to continue increasing during the remaining years of the forecast period of 2016-2021. Nylon copolymer industry will usher in a stable growth space.

The worldwide market for Nylon Copolymer is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.7% over the next five years, will reach 340 million US$ in 2024, from 310 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.