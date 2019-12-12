 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Nylon Resins Market, Size, Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies and Forecast to 2024

By Joann Wilson on December 12, 2019

Nylon Resins

GlobalNylon Resins Market Research Report Provides the Brief Introduction of the Nylon Resins Market for 2019-2024. This Report provides information about Nylon Resins Market for business Growth, marketing Strategy and chronicled cost and revenue over the coming years and discussion of the key Players effective in this market. Evolving market trends and dynamics, chance mapping in terms of technological breakthroughs with inputs from trade specialists. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the distributor analysis of Nylon Resins globally.

About Nylon Resins:

Nylon resin, also known as polyamide resin, is a type of engineering thermoplastic synthesized from adiponitrile, hexamethylene diamine, adipic acid etc. They can be melting processed into fibres, films or shapes. For the purpose of producing a variety of products for industrial use, such as automotive-engine covers/housings, cable insulation and jacketing, electrical & electronic plastics, electrical encapsulation materials, electrical insulation polymers etc.

Nylon Resins Market Manufactures:

  • Invista
  • Basf
  • DSM
  • Ascend
  • Rhodia
  • Dupont
  • FCFC
  • Libolon
  • UBE Ind
  • Zigsheng
  • Honeywell
  • Hyosung
  • Lanxess
  • EMS
  • Domo Chem
  • Shaw Industries
  • Chainlon
  • Toray
  • Radici Group
  • Khimvolokno
  • Arkema
  • Asahi Kasei
  • KuibyshevAzot
  • Shenma Group
  • Meida Nylon
  • Jinjiang Tech
  • Liheng Tech
  • Changan Gaofenzi
  • Baling Shihua
  • JUNMA TYRE CORD

    Nylon Resins Market research covers Major classifications, applications, challenge and restraints for the key players. Nylon Resins Market reports feature a wealth of standardised and cross-comparable statistics including total market sizes, market share and sales, distribution and industry trends and revenue forecast information.

    Nylon Resins Market Types:

  • Nylon 6
  • Nylon 66
  • Nylon 11
  • Nylon 12
  • Nylon 610
  • Nylon 6T
  • Nylon 6I
  • Nylon 9T
  • Nylon M5T
  • Nylon 6/66

    Nylon Resins Market Applications:

  • Fibres
  • Engineering Plastics
  • Packaging films
  • Other

    The Report provides in depth research of the Nylon Resins Market including definitions, Production, applications, key players, Growth Rate and market challenges. The report then estimates the market development trends by 2019-2024. Also, Nylon Resins Market analysis is provided for the international markets including Revenue, Product Specification, and Major Types Analysis.

    Scope of Nylon Resins Market Report:

  • There are many types of nylons commercially available. The versatility of nylon makes it one of the most widely used engineering thermoplastics. Commercial nylons include nylon 6, nylon 4/6, nylon 6/6, nylon 6/10, nylon 6/12, nylon 11 and nylon 12. In the U.S., the majority of resin produced is nylon 66, which is most often used in the production of extruded and molded parts. Some Western European countries, and most notably Japan, lead in the worldâs production of nylon 6, which is primarily used to make fibers and filaments.
  • Nylon resins mainly application in automotive-engine covers/housings, cable insulation and jacketing, electrical & electronic plastics, electrical encapsulation materials, electrical insulation polymers etc. Wide range of downstream applications, the demand increases year by year
  • Nylon resins product demand market there is also a certain space, but basically showing the scarcity of high-end products, low-end products, excess capacity, there is a large market demand for high-end products to seize market share of imports acts, local enterprises export more low-end products overcapacity or molding process basic Materials.
  • Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.
  • Along with the development of Chinese domestic Industrial Naphthalene, Chinese domestic nylon resins have been very mature and advanced, and the performance distance has been shortening compared with the imported nylon resins.
  • As large demand of high-end products at home and abroad, many companies began to enter the field of high-end. Currently, the Chinese nylon resins industry is not only begin to transit to high-end nylon resins products, while still extend in the resource-rich land and downstream industry chain.
  • Although sales of nylon resins brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support do not to enter into the nylon resins field.
  • The worldwide market for Nylon Resins is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly -1.2% over the next five years, will reach 19000 million US$ in 2024, from 20500 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Nylon Resins in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Nylon Resins product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Nylon Resins, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Nylon Resins in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Nylon Resins competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Nylon Resins breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Nylon Resins market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Nylon Resins sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No.of Pages: 139

    1 Nylon Resins Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Nylon Resins by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Nylon Resins Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Nylon Resins Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Nylon Resins Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Nylon Resins Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Nylon Resins Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Nylon Resins Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Nylon Resins Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Nylon Resins Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

