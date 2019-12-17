 Press "Enter" to skip to content

O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Market 2019 Global Share, Size, Trends, Segmentation, Analysis and Forecast to 2024

By Joann Wilson on December 17, 2019

O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7)

GlobalO-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Market Research Report Provides the Brief Introduction of the O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Market for 2019-2024. This Report provides information about O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Market for business Growth, marketing Strategy and chronicled cost and revenue over the coming years and discussion of the key Players effective in this market. Evolving market trends and dynamics, chance mapping in terms of technological breakthroughs with inputs from trade specialists. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the distributor analysis of O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) globally.

About O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7):

O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) is an organic compound with the formula CH3C6H4(OH). It is widely used intermediate in the production of other chemicals. It is a derivative of phenol and is an isomer of p-cresol and m-cresol.

O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Market Manufactures:

  • Sasol
  • Atul
  • LANXESS
  • SABIC
  • RÃTGERS Group
  • Deepak Novochem Technologies
  • Nantong Xingchen Synthetic
  • JFE Chemical
  • Nippon Steel & Sumikin Chemical
  • Juye Runjia Chemical
  • Nanjing Datang Chemical
  • Chengjiang Pharmaceutical Science and Technology

    Get a Sample Copy of the report: https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/14038026

    O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Market research covers Major classifications, applications, challenge and restraints for the key players. O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Market reports feature a wealth of standardised and cross-comparable statistics including total market sizes, market share and sales, distribution and industry trends and revenue forecast information.

    O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Market Types:

  • Extraction Process
  • Synthesis Process

    O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Market Applications:

  • Resin
  • Herbicides
  • Disinfectant
  • Other

    Inquire or share your questions if any before the purchasing this report @ https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14038026   

    The Report provides in depth research of the O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Market including definitions, Production, applications, key players, Growth Rate and market challenges. The report then estimates the market development trends by 2019-2024. Also, O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Market analysis is provided for the international markets including Revenue, Product Specification, and Major Types Analysis.

    Scope of O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Market Report:

  • O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) is an important chemical intermediate, there are two main methods to produce o-cresol including extraction process (coal tar as material) and synthesis process (phenol and methanol as materials). In order to decrease the cost and increase the profit, the extraction process now is mainly adopted to produce o-cresol. In 2016, about 60.86% of the global production was produced by extraction process. O-Cresol can be applied into many fields such as resin, herbicides, disinfectant and others, the resin is the main applied field in the world. In 2016, 23365 MT was used to synthesize resin, taking 46.01% of the global production.
  • North America, Europe, Japan and China are the main manufacturing regions in the world. Europe produces 16831 MT in 2016, taking 33.14% of the global production and owning the biggest share in the world followed by North America. At the same time, North America, and Europe are also the main consuming regions in the world. In 2016, the consumption volumes in Europe and North America are 13024 MT and 11642 MT.
  • In future, the production will increase to 70882 MT in 2023 from 50782 MT in 2016 with the average growth rate of 4.25%. The revenue will increase to 145.63 Million USD from 126.02 Million USD with the average growth rate of 1.82%.
  • The worldwide market for O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.9% over the next five years, will reach 150 million US$ in 2024, from 130 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7), with price, sales, revenue and global market share of O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No.of Pages: 117

    Purchase This Report (Price 3480 USD for single user license): https://www.absolutereports.com/purchase/14038026   

    1 O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

    Contact Us:

    Name: Ajay More

    Phone: US +1424 253 0807/ UK +44 203 239 8187

    Email id- [email protected]

    Our other Reports:

    Entry Way Furniture Market 2019 Size by Product Types, End-users, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Price Trends and Forecast to 2023 | Absolute Reports

    AC Power Source Industry 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast to 2024- Absolute Reports

    IC Packaging Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Type, Size and Application, Forecast to 2024

    Density Meter Market Size, Share 2019 Global Industry Size, Demand, Growth Analysis, Share, Revenue and Forecast 2026

    Global Badminton Rackets Market by Manufactures, Types, Applications and Forecast 2019-2024

    • Published in News

    Joann Wilson
    Joann Wilson

    Joann is leading the column associated with news about communication devices. The main news that gets highlighted in this column is about various cell phones and how the industry is taking up the significant portions of the world. Joann is a woman of strong wills and has a future scenario of changing the pattern of news, which will be beneficiary for the society. Her viewpoint has been proved very advantageous for the organization.