O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Market 2019 Research Report 2019: Global Industry Analysis, Business Development, Size, Share, Trends, Future Growth, Forecast To 2024

The “O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Market” research report is a pro and a thorough study on the current condition of O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Industry. Market report passes on a first Survey of the Market including its definition, software and innovation. In addition, The Industry report investigates the Major Market players in detail. Market report gives key pieces of scholarship and subsisting status of the Players and is an important Source of course and heading for Companies and people roused by the business.

Get a sample copy of the report – https://www.marketreportsworld.com/enquiry/request-sample/ 13281970

Short Details of O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Market Report – O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) is an organic compound with the formula CH3C6H4(OH). It is widely used intermediate in the production of other chemicals. It is a derivative of phenol and is an isomer of p-cresol and m-cresol.

Global O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) market competition by top manufacturers

Sasol

Atul

LANXESS

SABIC

RÜTGERS Group

Deepak Novochem Technologies

Nantong Xingchen Synthetic

JFE Chemical

Nippon Steel & Sumikin Chemical

Juye Runjia Chemical

Nanjing Datang Chemical

Chengjiang Pharmaceutical Science and Technology

Enquire before purchasing this report – https://www.marketreportsworld.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/ 13281970

O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) is an important chemical intermediate, there are two main methods to produce o-cresol including extraction process (coal tar as material) and synthesis process (phenol and methanol as materials). In order to decrease the cost and increase the profit, the extraction process now is mainly adopted to produce o-cresol. In 2016, about 60.86% of the global production was produced by extraction process. O-Cresol can be applied into many fields such as resin, herbicides, disinfectant and others, the resin is the main applied field in the world. In 2016, 23365 MT was used to synthesize resin, taking 46.01% of the global production.

North America, Europe, Japan and China are the main manufacturing regions in the world. Europe produces 16831 MT in 2016, taking 33.14% of the global production and owning the biggest share in the world followed by North America. At the same time, North America, and Europe are also the main consuming regions in the world. In 2016, the consumption volumes in Europe and North America are 13024 MT and 11642 MT.

In future, the production will increase to 70882 MT in 2023 from 50782 MT in 2016 with the average growth rate of 4.25%. The revenue will increase to 145.63 Million USD from 126.02 Million USD with the average growth rate of 1.82%.

The worldwide market for O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.9% over the next five years, will reach 150 million US$ in 2024, from 130 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Purchase this report (Price 3480 USD for single user license) – https://www.marketreportsworld.com/purchase/ 13281970

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Extraction Process

Synthesis Process

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Resin

Herbicides

Disinfectant

Other

Table of Contents

1 O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7)

1.2 Classification of O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) by Types

1.2.1 Global O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

1.2.2 Global O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

ttyps

1.3 Global O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Market by Application

1.3.1 Global O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

aap

1.4 Global O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.5 Global Market Size of O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) (2014-2024)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

———————————————–

3 Global O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 5 O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Players Market Share

3.2.2 Top 10 O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Players Market Share

3.3 Market Competition Trend

4 Global O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Market Size by Regions

4.1 Global O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.2 North America O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.4 Asia-Pacific O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.5 South America O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.6 Middle East and Africa O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5 North America O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Revenue by Countries

5.1 North America O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

5.2 USA O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.3 Canada O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.4 Mexico O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6 Europe O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Revenue by Countries

6.1 Europe O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

6.2 Germany O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.3 UK O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.4 France O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.5 Russia O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.6 Italy O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

—————————————————

10 Global O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Market Segment by Type

10.1 Global O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

10.2 Global O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

10.3 Main Entrance Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.4 Guestroom Doors and Locks Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.5 Energy Management Systems Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.6 Kitchen and Bathroom Hardware Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.7 Window Hardware Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.8 Others Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

11 Global O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Revenue Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

11.2 O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

11.3 Hotels Revenue Growth (2014-2019)

11.4 Resorts Revenue Growth (2014-2019)

12 Global O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

12.1 Global O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2 Global O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Market Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

12.3 North America O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.4 Europe O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.5 Asia-Pacific O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.6 South America O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.7 Middle East and Africa O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Data Source

Browse complete table of contents at :- https://www.marketreportsworld.com/TOC/13281970

About Us:

Market Reports World is an upscale platform to help key personnel in the business world in strategic and taking visionary decisions based on facts and figures derived from in-depth market research. We are one of the top report re sellers in the market, dedicated to bringing you an ingenious concoction of data parameters.

Name: Ajay More

Email: [email protected]

Phone: US +14242530807/UK +442032398187

OUR OTHER REPORTS:

Fuel Storage Containers Market Size, Share 2019 Global Industry, Global Industry Analysis, Key Growth Drivers Trends, Segments, Emerging Technologies, Opportunity and Forecast 2019 to 2024 | Market Reports World

Heat Pipe Market Size, Share 2019: Global Industry Overview By, Trends, Growth Factors, Historical Analysis, Opportunities and Industry Segments Poised for Rapid Growth by 2024

Industrial Mixer Market Share, Size Research Report to 2024 | Industry, Growth, Future Trends, Price, Top Key Players Review, Business Opportunities, Demand and Global Analysis by Forecast

AC Electrical Generators Market Share, Size 2019 Outlook, Geographical Segmentation, Industry &, Comprehensive Analysis to 2024