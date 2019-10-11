 Press "Enter" to skip to content

O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Market 2019 Size, Latest Advancement and New Upcoming Trends To 2024

By Joann Wilson on October 11, 2019

O-Cresol

Global “O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Market” report distributes a detailed study of present and upcoming opportunities to clarify the future investment in the market. Global O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) market 2019-2024 report shares information regarding production, consumption, export, and Import by Regions. 

About O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7):

O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) is an organic compound with the formula CH3C6H4(OH). It is widely used intermediate in the production of other chemicals. It is a derivative of phenol and is an isomer of p-cresol and m-cresol.

Competitive Key Vendors-

  • Sasol
  • Atul
  • LANXESS
  • SABIC
  • RÜTGERS Group
  • Deepak Novochem Technologies
  • Nantong Xingchen Synthetic
  • JFE Chemical
  • Nippon Steel & Sumikin Chemical
  • Juye Runjia Chemical
  • Nanjing Datang Chemical
  • Chengjiang Pharmaceutical Science and Technology

    O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Market Report Details Analysis of past as well as future market trends of O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Market. The report showcases the business strategists, Market Growth Prospects & futuristic cost and revenue over the coming years. It shows Market Segmentation, O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Price during the Forecast period from 2019 to 2024. O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Market report also gives an In-depth analysis of major manufactures by analysing Production and Sales Market Comparison.

    O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Market Segment by Regions– North America, Europe, China, Japan, Middle East & Africa, India, South America, Others

    Geographically, O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) market report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate in these regions, from 2019 to 2024.

    O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Market Types:

  • Extraction Process
  • Synthesis Process

    O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Market Applications:

  • Resin
  • Herbicides
  • Disinfectant
  • Other

    This report also presents the manufacturer’s landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major manufacturers operating in the O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) industry.

    Scope of O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Market:

  • O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) is an important chemical intermediate, there are two main methods to produce o-cresol including extraction process (coal tar as material) and synthesis process (phenol and methanol as materials). In order to decrease the cost and increase the profit, the extraction process now is mainly adopted to produce o-cresol. In 2016, about 60.86% of the global production was produced by extraction process. O-Cresol can be applied into many fields such as resin, herbicides, disinfectant and others, the resin is the main applied field in the world. In 2016, 23365 MT was used to synthesize resin, taking 46.01% of the global production.
  • North America, Europe, Japan and China are the main manufacturing regions in the world. Europe produces 16831 MT in 2016, taking 33.14% of the global production and owning the biggest share in the world followed by North America. At the same time, North America, and Europe are also the main consuming regions in the world. In 2016, the consumption volumes in Europe and North America are 13024 MT and 11642 MT.
  • In future, the production will increase to 70882 MT in 2023 from 50782 MT in 2016 with the average growth rate of 4.25%. The revenue will increase to 145.63 Million USD from 126.02 Million USD with the average growth rate of 1.82%.
  • The worldwide market for O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.9% over the next five years, will reach 150 million US$ in 2024, from 130 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) market also provides Limitations, Opportunities, and Drivers and Industry Barriers and New Entrants SWOT Analysis (Emerging Countries of O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7), Growing Market of O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7)) which shows market condition, to get a full detailed list, view our report.

    No. of O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Market Report pages: 117

    Important Key questions answered in O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) market report –

    • What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) in 2024?
    • What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers, challenges, and business risks in O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) market?
    • What is Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope and price analysis of top Manufacturers Profiles?
    • Who Are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers.
    • Who are the key manufacturers? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
    • What are the opportunities and threats faced by the manufacturers in the global market?

    The report then estimates 2019-2024 market development trends of O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) market. Analysis of upstream raw materials, Production Process Analysis, and Industry Chain Analysis is also carried out. In the end, the report makes some important proposals for a new project of O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) market before evaluating its feasibility.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7), with price, sales, revenue and global market share of O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analysed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

