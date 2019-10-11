O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Market 2019 Size, Latest Advancement and New Upcoming Trends To 2024

Global “O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Market” report distributes a detailed study of present and upcoming opportunities to clarify the future investment in the market. Global O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) market 2019-2024 report shares information regarding production, consumption, export, and Import by Regions.

About O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7):

O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) is an organic compound with the formula CH3C6H4(OH). It is widely used intermediate in the production of other chemicals. It is a derivative of phenol and is an isomer of p-cresol and m-cresol.

Competitive Key Vendors-

Sasol

Atul

LANXESS

SABIC

RÜTGERS Group

Deepak Novochem Technologies

Nantong Xingchen Synthetic

JFE Chemical

Nippon Steel & Sumikin Chemical

Juye Runjia Chemical

Nanjing Datang Chemical

O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Market Report Details Analysis of past as well as future market trends of O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Market. O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Market Segment by Regions– North America, Europe, China, Japan, Middle East & Africa, India, South America, Others

Extraction Process

Synthesis Process O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Market Applications:

Resin

Herbicides

Disinfectant

Other This report also presents the manufacturer’s landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major manufacturers operating in the O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) industry. Scope of O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Market:

O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) is an important chemical intermediate, there are two main methods to produce o-cresol including extraction process (coal tar as material) and synthesis process (phenol and methanol as materials). In order to decrease the cost and increase the profit, the extraction process now is mainly adopted to produce o-cresol. In 2016, about 60.86% of the global production was produced by extraction process. O-Cresol can be applied into many fields such as resin, herbicides, disinfectant and others, the resin is the main applied field in the world. In 2016, 23365 MT was used to synthesize resin, taking 46.01% of the global production.

North America, Europe, Japan and China are the main manufacturing regions in the world. Europe produces 16831 MT in 2016, taking 33.14% of the global production and owning the biggest share in the world followed by North America. At the same time, North America, and Europe are also the main consuming regions in the world. In 2016, the consumption volumes in Europe and North America are 13024 MT and 11642 MT.

In future, the production will increase to 70882 MT in 2023 from 50782 MT in 2016 with the average growth rate of 4.25%. The revenue will increase to 145.63 Million USD from 126.02 Million USD with the average growth rate of 1.82%.

The worldwide market for O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.9% over the next five years, will reach 150 million US$ in 2024, from 130 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.