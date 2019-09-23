 Press "Enter" to skip to content

O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Market Size 2019 Expected To Witness Industry Growth to 2024

By Joann Wilson on September 23, 2019

O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7)

Global “O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Market” report gives comprehensive analysis of current state of the O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) industry as well as the competitive landscape, including wide-ranging key players, product scope, type and applications and essential O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) market statistics for projecting growth worldwide during years 2019 – 2024.

About O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7):

O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) is an organic compound with the formula CH3C6H4(OH). It is widely used intermediate in the production of other chemicals. It is a derivative of phenol and is an isomer of p-cresol and m-cresol.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) capacity, production, value, price and market share of O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) in global market.

O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Market Manufactures:

  • Sasol
  • Atul
  • LANXESS
  • SABIC
  • RÜTGERS Group
  • Deepak Novochem Technologies
  • Nantong Xingchen Synthetic
  • JFE Chemical
  • Nippon Steel & Sumikin Chemical
  • Juye Runjia Chemical
  • Nanjing Datang Chemical
  • Chengjiang Pharmaceutical Science and Technology

    O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Market Types:

  • Extraction Process
  • Synthesis Process

    O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Market Applications:

  • Resin
  • Herbicides
  • Disinfectant
  • Other

    The study objectives are:

    • To analyze and research the global O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;
    • To focus on the key O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.
    • To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
    • To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
    • To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
    • To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
    • To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

    Scope of Report:

  • O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) is an important chemical intermediate, there are two main methods to produce o-cresol including extraction process (coal tar as material) and synthesis process (phenol and methanol as materials). In order to decrease the cost and increase the profit, the extraction process now is mainly adopted to produce o-cresol. In 2016, about 60.86% of the global production was produced by extraction process. O-Cresol can be applied into many fields such as resin, herbicides, disinfectant and others, the resin is the main applied field in the world. In 2016, 23365 MT was used to synthesize resin, taking 46.01% of the global production.
  • North America, Europe, Japan and China are the main manufacturing regions in the world. Europe produces 16831 MT in 2016, taking 33.14% of the global production and owning the biggest share in the world followed by North America. At the same time, North America, and Europe are also the main consuming regions in the world. In 2016, the consumption volumes in Europe and North America are 13024 MT and 11642 MT.
  • In future, the production will increase to 70882 MT in 2023 from 50782 MT in 2016 with the average growth rate of 4.25%. The revenue will increase to 145.63 Million USD from 126.02 Million USD with the average growth rate of 1.82%.
  • The worldwide market for O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.9% over the next five years, will reach 150 million US$ in 2024, from 130 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    No.of Pages: 117

    TOC of O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Market:

    1 Study Coverage

    1.1 O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Product

    1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

    1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

    1.4 Market by Type

    1.5 Market by Application

    2 Executive Summary

    2.1 Global O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Production

    2.2 O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2024

    2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

    2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

    2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

    4 O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Production by Regions

    4.1 United States

    4.2 Europe

    4.3 China

    4.4 Japan

    4.5 Other Regions

    6 Market Size by Type

    6.1 Global O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Breakdown Dada by Type

    6.2 Global O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Revenue by Type

    6.3 O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Price by Type

    7 Market Size by Application

    7.1 Overview

    7.2 Global O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Breakdown Dada by Application

    7.2.1 Global O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Consumption by Application

    7.2.2 Global O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

    8 Manufacturers Profiles

    8.1 Company Description

    8.2 Capacity, Production and Value of O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7)

    8.3 O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Product Description

    Continued..

