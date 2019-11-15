O, O-Dimethyl Phosphoramido Thioate (DMPAT) Market 2019 – Business Revenue, Future Growth, Trends Plans, Top Key Players, Business Opportunities, Industry Share, Global Size Analysis by Forecast to 2024 | Market Reports World

This report studies the “O, O-Dimethyl Phosphoramido Thioate (DMPAT) Market” status and outlook of main regions, from angles of players, nations, product forms and finish industries, this report examines the main players in the global market, and divides the O, O-Dimethyl Phosphoramido Thioate (DMPAT) market by product type and applications/end sectors.

Short Details of O, O-Dimethyl Phosphoramido Thioate (DMPAT) Market Report – DMPAT is an important intermediate product of MTD, which can be used to produce methamidophos, and acetyl-methamidophos

Global O, O-Dimethyl Phosphoramido Thioate (DMPAT) market competition by top manufacturers

Sanonda Group

Lanfeng Biochemical

Dongjin Chemical

Zhejiang Jiahua

First, the DMPAT industry concentration is relatively high and the industry scale is relatively small, there were only 4 major companies in the global market in 2012 and one of them shut down its production line in 2013; these companies are all located in China, and Sanonda Group is the largest.

Second, these companies are all with one plant. And all manufactures in the world are committed to the improvement of product.

The worldwide market for O, O-Dimethyl Phosphoramido Thioate (DMPAT) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the O, O-Dimethyl Phosphoramido Thioate (DMPAT) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

