Occupational Radiation Monitoring Market Size, Development, Market Trends, Leading Manufacturers, Key Driven Factors, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

About Occupational Radiation Monitoring Market: Occupational radiation dose monitoring is the method of analyzing the radiation levels exposed to the person while working with radioactive material. Exposures can be internal as well as external to the body. It is essential to monitor for a person who gets exposed occupationally to the ionizing radiations and is expected to receive excess dose by 10 percent of the applicable annual permissible limit.

North America is the highest consumption market for the occupational radiation monitoring equipments because of stringent monitoring by various regulatory bodies and availability of the monitoring equipments and services in the market. This is followed by European countries because of the high usage in medical and research operations and follow up of high regulations in the laboratories. Asia Pacific is the growing market for the occupational radiation monitoring with the increasing number of research facilities as well as industrial operations using nuclear materials in their work. Latin America followed by Middle East & Africa is anticipated to have the lowest market share for occupational radiation monitoring market.

The global Occupational Radiation Monitoring market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Top manufacturers/players:

Honeywell

Landauer

Mirion Technologies

Thermo Fisher Scientific

PL Medical

Laurus Systems

S.E. International

Polimaster

Fuji Electric

Far West Technology

Occupational Radiation Monitoring Market Segment by Regions-

USA

EU

Japan

China and Others.

Occupational Radiation Monitoring Market Segment by Types:

Passive Dosimeters

Active Dosimeters

Occupational Radiation Monitoring Market Segment by Applications:

Mining and Milling

Educational & Research Institutes

Medical Institutes

Nuclear Facilities

Others

Detailed TOC of Global Occupational Radiation Monitoring Market Insights, Forecast to 2025

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Major Manufacturers Covered in This Report

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.4 Market Segment by Application

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Occupational Radiation Monitoring Market Size

2.1.1 Global Occupational Radiation Monitoring Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Occupational Radiation Monitoring Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Occupational Radiation Monitoring Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Occupational Radiation Monitoring Sales by Regions 2014-2019

2.2.2 Global Occupational Radiation Monitoring Revenue by Regions 2014-2019

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Occupational Radiation Monitoring Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Occupational Radiation Monitoring Sales by Manufacturers 2014-2019

3.1.2 Occupational Radiation Monitoring Sales Market Share by Manufacturers 2014-2019

3.2 Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Occupational Radiation Monitoring Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Occupational Radiation Monitoring Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.3 Global Occupational Radiation Monitoring Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Occupational Radiation Monitoring Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Key Manufacturers Occupational Radiation Monitoring Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.5 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Occupational Radiation Monitoring Market

3.6 Key Manufacturers Occupational Radiation Monitoring Product Offered

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Sales and Revenue for Each Type

4.2 Global Occupational Radiation Monitoring Sales Market Share by Type

4.3 Global Occupational Radiation Monitoring Revenue Market Share by Type

4.4 Occupational Radiation Monitoring Price by Type

5 Market Size by Application

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Occupational Radiation Monitoring Sales by Application

Continued

