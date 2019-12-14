OCTG Market 2019 | Key Drivers, Restraints, Market Size and Share, Opportunities, Trends, And Forecasts Up To 2025

Global “OCTG Market” research provides a complete analysis of the market which bring out the complete understandings of the industry, the report aims to deliver an opportunity for companies to recognize the modern trends, present OCTG market situation, government initiatives, and technologies related to the market. In addition, it helps the venture investors in understanding the businesses well and take good decisions.
Oil country tubular goods (OCTG) is a family of seamless rolled products consisting of drill pipe, casing and tubing subjected to loading conditions according to their specific application.
Drill pipe is heavy seamless tube that rotates the drill bit and circulates drilling fluid. Pipe segments 30 ft (9m) long are coupled with tool joints. Drill pipe is simultaneously subjected to high torque by drilling, axial tension by its dead weight, and internal pressure by purging of drilling fluid. Additionally, alternating bending loads due to non-vertical or deflected drilling may be superimposed on these basic loading patterns. Casing pipe lines the borehole. It is subject to axial tension by its dead weight, internal pressure by fluid purging, and external pressure by surrounding rock formations. Casing is particularly exposed to axial tension and internal pressure by the pumped oil or gas emulsion. Tubing is pipe through which the oil or gas is transported from the wellbore. Tubing segments are generally around 30 ft (9 m) long with a threaded connection on each end.
The OCTG market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for OCTG.
Regions Covered in the OCTG Market Report are: USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.
Major Points from Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 OCTG Product
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global OCTG Market Size Growth Rate by Product
1.5 Market by End User
1.5.1 Global OCTG Market Size Growth Rate by End User
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global OCTG Market Size
2.1.1 Global OCTG Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global OCTG Sales 2014-2025
2.2 OCTG Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global OCTG Sales by Regions
2.2.2 Global OCTG Revenue by Regions
3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
3.1 OCTG Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 OCTG Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.2 OCTG Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1.3 Global OCTG Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 OCTG Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 OCTG Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.2.2 OCTG Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.3 OCTG Price by Manufacturers
3.4 OCTG Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 OCTG Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers OCTG Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into OCTG Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Product
4.1 Global OCTG Sales by Product
4.2 Global OCTG Revenue by Product
4.3 OCTG Price by Product
5 Breakdown Data by End User
5.1 Overview
5.2 Global OCTG Breakdown Data by End User
6 North America
7 Europe
8 Asia Pacific
9 Central & South America
10 Middle East and Africa
11 Company Profiles
12 Future Forecast
12.1 OCTG Market Forecast by Regions
12.1.1 Global OCTG Sales Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
12.1.2 Global OCTG Revenue Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
12.2 OCTG Market Forecast by Product
12.2.1 Global OCTG Sales Forecast by Product 2018-2025
12.2.2 Global OCTG Revenue Forecast by Product 2018-2025
12.3 OCTG Market Forecast by End User
12.4 North America OCTG Forecast
12.5 Europe OCTG Forecast
12.6 Asia Pacific OCTG Forecast
12.7 Central & South America OCTG Forecast
12.8 Middle East and Africa OCTG Forecast
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
13.2 Market Challenges
13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
13.4 Macroscopic Indicators
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 OCTG Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
