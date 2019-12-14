Octylphenol Ethoxylate Market Size 2020– Outlook Growths, Global Development Factors, Top Companies, Research Method and Forecast 2024

Octylphenol ethoxylates (OPEs) are surfactants commonly used in paints, emulsions and wetting agents and are a type of alkylphenol ethoxylate (APE)..

Octylphenol Ethoxylate Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

Dow Chemical

BASF

Rimpro India

Stepan

Matangi Industries

Venus Ethoxyethers

Huntsman

India Glycols

Gujarat Chemicals

Xingtai Xinlanxing

Jiangsu Haian and many more. Octylphenol Ethoxylate Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Octylphenol Ethoxylate Market can be Split into:

General Purity

High Purity. By Applications, the Octylphenol Ethoxylate Market can be Split into:

Textiles

Agriculture

Pulp & Paper

Pharmaceutical

Oilfield

Personal Care