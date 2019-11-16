 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Off-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Market 2019-2025 Upcoming Trends, Development Strategy, Market Analysis by Major Key Players, Regions, Countries and Forecast

By Joann Wilson on November 16, 2019

Global “Off-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Market” report 2019 provides all the necessary details about industry overview and manufacturing, cost structure, applications, sales market, consumption value and sale price, and top companies. learn details of Off-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) market and its forecast to 2025 with key companies profile, supply, demand, and analysis

Off-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Market Report Includes Major Key-Players:

  • Chargepoint(US)
  • ABB(Switzerland)
  • Eaton(Ireland)
  • Leviton(US)
  • Blink Charging(US)
  • Schneider Electric(France)
  • Siemens(Germany)
  • General Electric(US)
  • AeroVironment(US)
  • IES Synergy(France)
  • Chargemaster(Elektromotive)
  • Efacec (Portugal)
  • Clipper Creek(US)
  • DBT-CEV(France)
  • Pod Point(UK)
  • BYD(China)
  • NARI(China)
  • Xuji Group(China)
  • Potivio(China)
  • Auto Electric Power Plant(China)
  • Wanbang(China)
  • Qingdao Telaidian(China)

    About Off-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Market:

    Global Off-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) market size will reach million US$ by 2025, from million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Off-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC).

    Geographical Coverage: USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

    Off-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Market by Applications:

  • Residential Charging
  • Commercial Charging
  • Workplace Charging

    Off-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Market by Types:

  • Level 2 Charger
  • Level 3 Charger

    Key questions answered in the Off-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Market report:

    • What will the market growth rate of Off-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Market in 2025?
    • What are the key factors driving the Global Off-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Market?
    • What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Off-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Market?
    • Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of Off-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Market?
    • Who are the key vendors in Off-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Market space?
    • What are the Off-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Global Off-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Market?
    • What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types, application and regions of Off-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Market?
    • What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Off-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Market?

