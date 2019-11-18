Off-grid Energy Storage System Market Size, Share 2019 – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast 2024

Major players in the global Off-grid Energy Storage System market include:

EnerSys

SAFT

Sonnen

NEC Energy Solutions

Sumitomo Electric Industries

Fronius

LG Chem

Aquion Energy

Toshiba

Samsung SDI

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

ZEN Energy

Enphase

CALB

Market segmentation, by product types:

Lithium-ion Battery

Lead-acid Battery

Others Market segmentation, by applications:

Family Backup Power

Industrial UPS

Unattended Equipment