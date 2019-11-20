 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Office Chairs Market 2019 Share, Size, Region Wise Analysis of Top Players, Application and Forecasts 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 20, 2019

Office Chairs

Global Office Chairs Market report tells about the manufacturing process, raw material and equipment suppliers, various manufacturing associated costs, historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data, the actual process. Office Chairs Market Report also covers manufacturers, regions, types, applications, development factors, opportunities, challenges faced by Office Chairs industry.

Geographically, Office Chairs Market report provides segment analysis and import and export status, demand status, production volume, of Office Chairs including regions such as: United States, China, Europe, Japan, and Southeast Asia, India.

Manufacturers in Office Chairs Market Repot:

  • Steelcase
  • Herman Miller
  • Haworth
  • HNI Group
  • Okamura Corporation
  • Kimball Office
  • AURORA
  • TopStar
  • Bristol
  • True Innovations
  • Nowy Styl
  • SUNON GROUP
  • Knoll
  • UE Furniture
  • Quama Group
  • UB Office Systems
  • Kinnarps Holding
  • King Hong Industrial
  • KI
  • Global Group
  • Teknion
  • Kokuyo
  • AIS
  • CHUENG SHINE
  • Lifeform Furniture Manufacturing
  • PSI Seating
  • ITOKI
  • Elite Office Furniture
  • Foshan Long Ma Office Furniture
  • izzy+

  • About Office Chairs:

    An office chair, or desk chair, is a type of chair that is designed for use at a desk in an office. Office chairs often have adjustable seats, armrests, backs, back supports, and heights to prevent repetitive stress injury and back pain associated with sitting for long periods.

    Office Chairs Industry report begins with a basic Office Chairs market overview. It also acts as a vital tool to industries active across the value chain and for new entrants by enabling them to take advantage of the opportunities and develop business strategies.

    Office Chairs Market Types:

  • Leather Office Chair
  • PU Office Chair
  • Cloth Office Chair
  • Plastic Office Chair
  • Mesh Cloth Office Chair
  • Others

    Office Chairs Market Applications:

  • Enterprise Procurement
  • Government Procurement
  • School Procurement
  • Individual Procurement

    Questions Answered in the report:

    • What will the market growth rate of Office Chairs market in 2024?
    • What are the key factors driving the global Office Chairs?
    • Who are the key manufacturers in Office Chairs space?
    • What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Office Chairs?
    • What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Office Chairs market?
    • Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of market?
    • What are the Office Chairs opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global market?
    • What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Office Chairs market?
    • What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of Office Chairs market?

    Scope of Report:

  • Currently, some companies in the world can produce office chairs, mainly concentrating in North America and Asia. The main market players are Steelcase, Herman Miller, Haworth, HNI Group, Okamura Corporation, Kimball Office, etc.
  • In consumption market, the growth rate of global consumption is smooth relatively. North America, Asia and Europe are still the mainly consumption regions due to the advanced production technology and rapid development of economy.
  • There are many classification methods of office chairs. Office chairs can be classified as main five types depend on the raw materials, leather office chair, PU office chair, cloth office chair, plastic office chair and mesh cloth office chair. The consumer groups are very extensive.
  • The major raw material for office chairs is wood, leather, plastic, cloth, hardware, paint, adhesives and sealants, etc. On the global market, supply of raw materials is full. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of office chairs industry.
  • Favorable government policies and rising foreign direct investments have increased the number of MNCs in the country and also boosted the entry of foreign players. This has led to a rise in the number of offices as well as the demand for office chairs worldwide. Also, the growing number of companies in the technology, media, telecom, retail, financial, and transport sectors in 2015 has increased the demand of office chairs. Therefore, the growing demand for office space will be favorable for the growth of the office chairs market.
  • The worldwide market for Office Chairs is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.9% over the next five years, will reach 13100 million US$ in 2024, from 9280 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Office Chairs in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    In the end, the report focusses on Office Chairs Market major leading market players in Office Chairs industry area with information such as company profile of keyword market, sales volume, price, gross margin of keyword industry and contact information. Global Office Chairs Industry report also includes Office Chairs Upstream raw materials and Office Chairs downstream consumers analysis.

    No.of Pages: 138

    1 Office Chairs Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Office Chairs by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2019

    1.3 Global Office Chairs Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Office Chairs Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Office Chairs Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Office Chairs Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Office Chairs Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Office Chairs Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Office Chairs Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Office Chairs Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

