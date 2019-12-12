 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Office Furniture Market 2019 Growth Industry Plan, Demand, Supply Chain, Business Size, Competitive Landscape and Global Forecast to 2024

By Joann Wilson on December 12, 2019

Office Furniture

GlobalOffice Furniture Market 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Office Furniture market size.

About Office Furniture:

Office Furniture is a kind of equipment used for working in daily life and working.

Top Key Players of Office Furniture Market:

  • Steelcase
  • Herman Miller
  • Haworth
  • HNI Corporation
  • Okamura Corporation
  • Global Group
  • KI
  • Teknion
  • Knoll
  • Kinnarps Holding
  • Kimball Office
  • Kokuyo
  • ITOKI
  • Uchida Yoko
  • Vitra Holding
  • Nowy Styl
  • Groupe Clestra Hausermann
  • Izzy+
  • Lienhard Office Group
  • Koninkije Ahrend
  • USM Holding
  • Bene
  • Sedus Stoll
  • Martela
  • Scandinavian Business Seating
  • EFG Holding
  • Fursys
  • AURORA
  • SUNON
  • Quama

    Major Types covered in the Office Furniture Market report are:

  • Wood
  • Metals
  • plastic
  • others

    Major Applications covered in the Office Furniture Market report are:

  • Enterprise
  • Hospitals
  • Schools
  • Others

    Scope of Office Furniture Market:

  • Overall, the Office Furniture products performance is positive with the global economic recovery.
  • The technical barriers of Office Furniture are relatively low, and the Office Furniture market concentration degree is dispersed. The manufacturing bases scatter around the world; the key companies in Office Furniture market include Steelcase, Herman Miller, Haworth, HNI Corporation, Okamura Corporation, Global Group, KI, Teknion, Knoll, Kinnarps Holding, and others.
  • Favorable government policies and rising foreign direct investments have increased the number of MNCs in the country and also boosted the entry of foreign players. This has led to a rise in the number of offices as well as the demand for Office Furniture worldwide. Also, the growing number of companies in the technology, media, telecom, retail, financial, and transport sectors in 2014 has increased the demand of Office Furniture. Therefore, the growing demand for office space will be favorable for the growth of the Office Furniture market.
  • As the demand increases rapidly for downstream industries, the demand for Office Furniture will correspondingly increase. The increased consumption of Office Furniture is expected to continue during the remaining years of the forecast period of 2016-2021. Office Furniture industry will usher in a stable growth space.
  • In the past few years, the raw material prices were relatively stable, and expected that the Office Furniture raw material price will be stable in the short term. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, employee wages, and equipment depreciation will play a significant role in promoting the cost of Office Furniture. Therefore, to some extent, the companies face the risk of profit decline.
  • There are companies adding new capacities and aims at the cost and quality leadership which shall improve profitability. As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality. The competition in Office Furniture market will become more intense.
  • The worldwide market for Office Furniture is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.7% over the next five years, will reach 94200 million US$ in 2024, from 71500 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Office Furniture in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Office Furniture product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Office Furniture, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Office Furniture in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Office Furniture competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Office Furniture breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Office Furniture market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Office Furniture sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No. of Office Furniture Market Report pages: 136

    1 Office Furniture Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Office Furniture by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Office Furniture Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Office Furniture Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Office Furniture Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Office Furniture Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Office Furniture Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Office Furniture Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Office Furniture Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Office Furniture Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

    Joann is leading the column associated with news about communication devices. The main news that gets highlighted in this column is about various cell phones and how the industry is taking up the significant portions of the world. Joann is a woman of strong wills and has a future scenario of changing the pattern of news, which will be beneficiary for the society. Her viewpoint has been proved very advantageous for the organization.