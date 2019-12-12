Office Furniture Market 2019 Growth Industry Plan, Demand, Supply Chain, Business Size, Competitive Landscape and Global Forecast to 2024

Global “Office Furniture Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Office Furniture market size.

About Office Furniture:

Office Furniture is a kind of equipment used for working in daily life and working.

Top Key Players of Office Furniture Market:

Steelcase

Herman Miller

Haworth

HNI Corporation

Okamura Corporation

Global Group

KI

Teknion

Knoll

Kinnarps Holding

Kimball Office

Kokuyo

ITOKI

Uchida Yoko

Vitra Holding

Nowy Styl

Groupe Clestra Hausermann

Izzy+

Lienhard Office Group

Koninkije Ahrend

USM Holding

Bene

Sedus Stoll

Martela

Scandinavian Business Seating

EFG Holding

Fursys

AURORA

SUNON

Quama

Major Types covered in the Office Furniture Market report are:

Wood

Metals

plastic

Major Applications covered in the Office Furniture Market report are:

Enterprise

Hospitals

Schools

Scope of Office Furniture Market:

Overall, the Office Furniture products performance is positive with the global economic recovery.

The technical barriers of Office Furniture are relatively low, and the Office Furniture market concentration degree is dispersed. The manufacturing bases scatter around the world; the key companies in Office Furniture market include Steelcase, Herman Miller, Haworth, HNI Corporation, Okamura Corporation, Global Group, KI, Teknion, Knoll, Kinnarps Holding, and others.

Favorable government policies and rising foreign direct investments have increased the number of MNCs in the country and also boosted the entry of foreign players. This has led to a rise in the number of offices as well as the demand for Office Furniture worldwide. Also, the growing number of companies in the technology, media, telecom, retail, financial, and transport sectors in 2014 has increased the demand of Office Furniture. Therefore, the growing demand for office space will be favorable for the growth of the Office Furniture market.

As the demand increases rapidly for downstream industries, the demand for Office Furniture will correspondingly increase. The increased consumption of Office Furniture is expected to continue during the remaining years of the forecast period of 2016-2021. Office Furniture industry will usher in a stable growth space.

In the past few years, the raw material prices were relatively stable, and expected that the Office Furniture raw material price will be stable in the short term. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, employee wages, and equipment depreciation will play a significant role in promoting the cost of Office Furniture. Therefore, to some extent, the companies face the risk of profit decline.

There are companies adding new capacities and aims at the cost and quality leadership which shall improve profitability. As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality. The competition in Office Furniture market will become more intense.

The worldwide market for Office Furniture is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.7% over the next five years, will reach 94200 million US$ in 2024, from 71500 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.