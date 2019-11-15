Offshore AUV Market 2019 :Size, Share, Global Production,Supply,Sales and Future Demand Market Research Report, Market Strategies, and Market Forecast to 2024

The “Offshore AUV Market” place was created based on an analysis with input from the industry specialists. The report covers the growth prospects over the coming decades & discussion of the key vendors. Offshore AUV market from a perspective standpoint, the industry report concentrates on several levels of analyses, industry analysis, market rank analysis, and business profiles, which together comprise and share basic opinions on the competitive landscape, higher growth regions, and states in addition to their respective regulatory policies, Types, Applications and chances in the industry.
Short Details of Offshore AUV Market Report – Autonomous Operated Vehicles (AUV) is the unmanned underwater vehicles which are operated without direct human intervention. They are being designed to perform underwater survey missions required in commercial, scientific research, and defense sectors. They are capable of carrying out an entire mission independently and return to the pre-programmed location where the data is collected and analyzed. Autonomous underwater vehicles are used in key application areas in commercial, scientific research, and defense.
Global Offshore AUV market competition by top manufacturers
- Kongsberg Maritime
- OceanServer Technology
- Teledyne Gavia
- Bluefin Robotics
- Atlas Elektronik
- ISE Ltd
- JAMSTEC
- ECA SA
- SAAB Group
- Falmouth Scientific
- Tianjin Sublue
The Scope of the Report:
Currently, the Defense market makes up approximately 58% of AUV sales. The Scientific Research market makes up approximately 14% of the AUV market. The Commercial market makes up approximately 28% of AUV sales. Defense and scientific research markets are expected to make up more than 64% of projected sales through 2023. AUVs will be increasingly used in the Commercial market, primarily because of the cost of using ROVs. The increased functionality in AUVs and the demand for floating production systems and remote fields also are drivers for adopting AUVs.
The market for large AUVs is expected to grow at a high rate between 2018 and 2023. Large AUVs can operate at a depth of more than 1,000 meters and are widely used for hydrographic exploration, deep ocean search, and deep water surveys. The AUVs intended for exploration activities in deep waters are specifically used for deep water mapping and surveying applications, including pipe surveys for the oil & gas sector. There is a growing demand for new energy sources worldwide, which can be met with the help of large AUVs as this type of AUVs can reach great depths underwater.
North America held the largest share of the autonomous underwater vehicle market in 2017. The increasing adoption of AUVs for military & defense applications in the US is driving the growth of the AUV market in North America. However, among all regions, the AUV market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest rate between 2018 and 2023. The rising need for energy, along with the high GDP growth rate, in developing countries in APAC, such as China and India, is creating huge opportunities for manufacturers of AUVs in this region.
The worldwide market for Offshore AUV is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 15.7% over the next five years, will reach 83 million US$ in 2024, from 40 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report focuses on the Offshore AUV in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
By the product type, the market is primarily split into
By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Offshore AUV Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions
1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa
1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.5 Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Market Opportunities
1.5.2 Market Risk
1.5.3 Market Driving Force
2 Manufacturers Profiles
3 Global Offshore AUV Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
3.1 Global Offshore AUV Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
3.2 Global Offshore AUV Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
3.3 Market Concentration Rate
3.3.1 Top 3 Offshore AUV Manufacturer Market Share in 2018
3.3.2 Top 6 Offshore AUV Manufacturer Market Share in 2018
3.4 Market Competition Trend
4 Global Offshore AUV Market Analysis by Regions
4.1 Global Offshore AUV Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions
4.1.1 Global Offshore AUV Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
4.1.2 Global Offshore AUV Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
4.2 North America Offshore AUV Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.3 Europe Offshore AUV Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.4 Asia-Pacific Offshore AUV Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.5 South America Offshore AUV Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.6 Middle East and Africa Offshore AUV Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5 North America Offshore AUV by Country
5.1 North America Offshore AUV Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country
5.1.1 North America Offshore AUV Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
5.1.2 North America Offshore AUV Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
5.2 United States Offshore AUV Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5.3 Canada Offshore AUV Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5.4 Mexico Offshore AUV Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
8 South America Offshore AUV by Country
8.1 South America Offshore AUV Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country
8.1.1 South America Offshore AUV Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
8.1.2 South America Offshore AUV Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
8.2 Brazil Offshore AUV Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
8.3 Argentina Offshore AUV Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
8.4 Colombia Offshore AUV Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9 Middle East and Africa Offshore AUV by Countries
9.1 Middle East and Africa Offshore AUV Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Offshore AUV Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Offshore AUV Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
9.2 Saudi Arabia Offshore AUV Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9.3 Turkey Offshore AUV Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9.4 Egypt Offshore AUV Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9.5 Nigeria Offshore AUV Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9.6 South Africa Offshore AUV Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
11 Global Offshore AUV Market Segment by Application
11.1 Global Offshore AUV Sales Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
11.2 Home Using Sales Growth (2014-2019)
11.3 Hospital Using Sales Growth (2014-2019)
11.4 Other Sales Growth (2014-2019)
12 Offshore AUV Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.1 Global Offshore AUV Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2024)
12.2 Offshore AUV Market Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
12.2.1 North America Offshore AUV Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.2.2 Europe Offshore AUV Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.2.3 Asia-Pacific Offshore AUV Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.2.4 South America Offshore AUV Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.2.5 Middle East and Africa Offshore AUV Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.3 Offshore AUV Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)
12.3.1 Global Offshore AUV Sales Forecast by Type (2019-2024)
12.3.2 Global Offshore AUV Market Share Forecast by Type (2019-2024)
12.4 Offshore AUV Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)
12.4.1 Global Offshore AUV Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2024)
12.4.2 Global Offshore AUV Market Share Forecast by Application (2019-2024)
13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers
13.1 Sales Channel
13.1.1 Direct Marketing
13.1.2 Indirect Marketing
13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend
13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers
14 Research Findings and Conclusion
15 Appendix
15.1 Methodology
15.2 Data Source
