Offshore AUV Market 2019 :Size, Share, Global Production,Supply,Sales and Future Demand Market Research Report, Market Strategies, and Market Forecast to 2024

The "Offshore AUV Market" place was created based on an analysis with input from the industry specialists. The report covers the growth prospects over the coming decades & discussion of the key vendors.

Short Details of Offshore AUV Market Report – Autonomous Operated Vehicles (AUV) is the unmanned underwater vehicles which are operated without direct human intervention. They are being designed to perform underwater survey missions required in commercial, scientific research, and defense sectors. They are capable of carrying out an entire mission independently and return to the pre-programmed location where the data is collected and analyzed. Autonomous underwater vehicles are used in key application areas in commercial, scientific research, and defense.

Kongsberg Maritime

OceanServer Technology

Teledyne Gavia

Bluefin Robotics

Atlas Elektronik

ISE Ltd

JAMSTEC

ECA SA

SAAB Group

Falmouth Scientific

Tianjin Sublue



Currently, the Defense market makes up approximately 58% of AUV sales. The Scientific Research market makes up approximately 14% of the AUV market. The Commercial market makes up approximately 28% of AUV sales. Defense and scientific research markets are expected to make up more than 64% of projected sales through 2023. AUVs will be increasingly used in the Commercial market, primarily because of the cost of using ROVs. The increased functionality in AUVs and the demand for floating production systems and remote fields also are drivers for adopting AUVs.

The market for large AUVs is expected to grow at a high rate between 2018 and 2023. Large AUVs can operate at a depth of more than 1,000 meters and are widely used for hydrographic exploration, deep ocean search, and deep water surveys. The AUVs intended for exploration activities in deep waters are specifically used for deep water mapping and surveying applications, including pipe surveys for the oil & gas sector. There is a growing demand for new energy sources worldwide, which can be met with the help of large AUVs as this type of AUVs can reach great depths underwater.

North America held the largest share of the autonomous underwater vehicle market in 2017. The increasing adoption of AUVs for military & defense applications in the US is driving the growth of the AUV market in North America. However, among all regions, the AUV market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest rate between 2018 and 2023. The rising need for energy, along with the high GDP growth rate, in developing countries in APAC, such as China and India, is creating huge opportunities for manufacturers of AUVs in this region.

The worldwide market for Offshore AUV is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 15.7% over the next five years, will reach 83 million US$ in 2024, from 40 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Offshore AUV in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Shallow AUV (depth up to 100 m)

Medium AUVs (depth up to 1000 m)

Large AUVs (depth more than 1000 m) By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Defense

Scientific Research