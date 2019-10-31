Offshore AUV Market Production Market by Key Players, Market Size, Demand, Opportunities, Market Dynamic Forces & Forecast 2023

About Offshore AUV Market Report: Autonomous Operated Vehicles (AUV) is the unmanned underwater vehicles which are operated without direct human intervention. They are being designed to perform underwater survey missions required in commercial, scientific research, and defense sectors. They are capable of carrying out an entire mission independently and return to the pre-programmed location where the data is collected and analyzed. Autonomous underwater vehicles are used in key application areas in commercial, scientific research, and defense.

Top manufacturers/players: Kongsberg Maritime, OceanServer Technology, Teledyne Gavia, Bluefin Robotics, Atlas Elektronik, ISE Ltd, JAMSTEC, ECA SA, SAAB Group, Falmouth Scientific, Tianjin sublue, Tianjin Ostar

Offshore AUV Market Segment by Regions-

USA

EU

Japan

China and Others.

Offshore AUV Market Segment by Type:

Shallow AUV (depth up to 100 m)

Medium AUVs (depth up to 1000 m)

Large AUVs (depth more than 1000 m) Offshore AUV Market Segment by Applications:

Defense

Scientific Research