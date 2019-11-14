Offshore Supply Vessel (OSV) Market Comprehensive Analysis, Growth and Forecast from 2019 to 2024

Global “Offshore Supply Vessel (OSV) Market” offers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Offshore Supply Vessel (OSV) in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Offshore Supply Vessel (OSV) Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Edison Chouest

Tidewater

Bourbon Offshore

DOF

Swires

Maersk Supply Service

Farstad Shipping

Hornbeck

Cosl

Island Offshore Management

Gulf Mark

Havila Shipping The report provides a basic overview of the Offshore Supply Vessel (OSV) industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Offshore Supply Vessel (OSV) Market Types:

Anchor Handling Tug Supply

Platform Supply Vessel

Multipurpose Support Vessel

Standby & Rescue Vessel

Others Offshore Supply Vessel (OSV) Market Applications:

Shallow Water

Deepwater production and exploration activities and investments by emerging economies in offshore exploration will drive the offshore support vessel market.

Oil & gas exploration and production activities are being carried out, both onshore and offshore, worldwide. The offshore oilfield business consists of the survey, exploration, construction, production, maintenance, upgradation of production facilities, and decommissioning. The activities at various stages of the oilfield lifecycle require different types of specialized offshore support vessels (OSV), which are suited for the project needs.

The offshore supply vessel market has been segmented into vessel type, depth, and region. The market has been further segmented, by vessel type; into anchor handling tug supply vessels, platform supply vessels (PSV), multipurpose support vessels (MPSV), and standby and rescue vessels, crew vessels, chase vessels, seismic vessels, and others. The AHTS vessels segment accounted for the largest share, 45% of the market in 2017, AHTS vessels are principal support vessels used for towing, anchoring, and supplying equipment to drilling rigs and production platforms, making them the largest segment of the Offshore Support Vessel Market. Demand for offshore drilling is projected to recover slowly, particularly in deepwater fields as oil prices stabilize, thus, helping the AHTS market.

On the basis of depth, the market has been segmented into shallow water and deepwater segments. The application of offshore support vessels in shallow water projects is estimated to lead the market, in terms of market value share of 70.7% in 2017. The shallow water basins in the Middle East, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and North America will play a major role in driving the Offshore Support Vessel Market. Shallow water operations are typically less expensive compared to deepwater operations. Thus, recovering oil prices will lead to a faster increase in offshore activity in shallow water basins compared to deepwater ones.

The OSV market is less concentrated, various enterprises have invested in fleet expansion, so as to replace older vessels, and enhance their position in global market. Key players in offshore support vessel market include Edison Chouest, Tidewater, Bourbon Offshore, DOF, Swires, Maersk Supply Service, Farstad Shipping, Hornbeck, Cosl, Island Offshore Management, Gulf Mark and Havila Shipping.

The worldwide market for Offshore Supply Vessel (OSV) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.3% over the next five years, will reach 25000 million US$ in 2024, from 15500 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.