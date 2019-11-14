 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Offshore Wind Cable Market Size, Share 2019 Global Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025

By Joann Wilson on November 14, 2019

Offshore Wind Cable

The Global “Offshore Wind Cable Market” report 2019 provides complete market estimation of market overview, SWOT analysis, strategies and market revenue during the forecast period. The Offshore Wind Cable market report has been segmented based on types, applications, component and regions. The research process involved various factors, competitive analysis, present and historical data, upcoming trends and technologies.

About Offshore Wind Cable Market:

  • Offshore wind power or offshore wind energy is the use of wind farms constructed in bodies of water, usually in the ocean on the continental shelf, to harvest wind energy to generate electricity. Offshore wind cable is used for transporting electricity to other places.
  • The need for more renewable energy has raised the number of offshore wind farms around the world. There is a rapid surge in offshore wind power installations due to its larger capacity output of up to 40% more compared with onshore wind power generation.
  • Moreover, the offshore wind cables play a significant role in transporting new generated power from offshore wind turbines to the shore. Also, offshore wind cable offers better integration of renewable energies. This growth of power cables is closely correlated with the growth of installation of offshore renewable energy.
  • In 2019, the market size of Offshore Wind Cable is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
  • In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Offshore Wind Cable.

    Top Key Manufacturers in Worldwide Offshore Wind Cable Market Are:

  • ABB
  • Nexans
  • NKT
  • Prysmian
  • General Cable
  • Sumitomo Electric Industries
  • Parker Hannifin
  • LS Cable & System
  • TPC Wire & Cable
  • Fujikura
  • JDR Cable Systems
  • Able
  • Brugg Cables
  • LEONI

    • In this study, The Years Considered to Estimate the Market Size of Offshore Wind Cable:

    • History Year: 2014 – 2018
    • Base Year: 2018
    • Estimated Year: 2019
    • Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

    Offshore Wind Cable Market Report Segment by Types:

  • Inter-array Cable
  • Export Cable

    • Offshore Wind Cable Market Report Segmented by Application:

  • Offshore Wind Turbine
  • Oil and Gas Drilling
  • Other

    • Geographical Segmentation:

    Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of RAID Card in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)
    • South America (Brazil etc.)
    • Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

    Case Study of Global Offshore Wind Cable Market Report is as Follows:

    • Breakdown and planning of Offshore Wind Cable Market based on status, value and market size
    • To present the top Offshore Wind Cable players, their company profiles, product portfolio, market share, and revenue analysis
    • Top regions of Offshore Wind Cable, SWOT analysis, opportunities and threats to market development are explained
    • To examine the different application, product types, market value, and producing capacity
    • Flashlight the business potential, import-export status, production, and expenditure analysis
    • The mergers & properties, probability analysis, and analyst views and opinions are given
    • Market value, consumption forecast and volume forecast from 2019-2025
    • Offshore Wind Cable industry chain structure, manufacturing base, raw material cost, and marketing channel analysis is covered
    • Presents strategic recommendations to the new Offshore Wind Cable participants
    • Company profiles, strategies, mergers & acquisitions, financial status, and feasibility analysis are described

    Offshore Wind Cable Market Report Contains Following Points in TOC:

    Chapter 1: Offshore Wind Cable Market Product Overview, Market Segment, Size, Sales, Growth Rate, Price by Type

    Chapter 2: Global Offshore Wind Cable Market Competition, Sales, Price, Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types, and Trends by Company

    Chapter 3: Offshore Wind Cable Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors, Product Category, Applications and Specifications, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

    Chapter 4: Offshore Wind Cable Market Status, Size, CAGR, Revenue, Price, Gross Margin and Outlook by Regions

    Chapter 5: Offshore Wind Cable Market Sales, and Share Segment by Application/End Users

    Chapter 6: Global Offshore Wind Cable Market Sales, Revenue, Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

    Chapter 7: Offshore Wind Cable Upstream Raw Materials, Price, Key Suppliers, Cost Structure, Manufacturing Expenses, Industrial Chain Analysis

    Chapter 8: Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors

    Chapter 9: Research Findings and Conclusion

