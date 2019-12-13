Oil and Gas Packer Market 2020 – Global Industry Outlook by 2025, Analysis Covers Size and Share, Key Driving Factors, Demand Status and Research

Global "Oil and Gas Packer Market" report 2020 focuses on the Oil and Gas Packer industry by size, share, volume, value, and regional presence along with the types and applications.

About Oil and Gas Packer Market:

Oil and gas packers are made of a rubber-like material, cylindrical in shape, which can be compressed to expand against the well walls. The oil and gas packers seal the well walls, thereby preventing any vertical flow of fluid in that section of the well.

Well packer is an instrument that runs into the wellbore at a smaller initial diameter. The diameter is later expanded to seal the wellbore and the packer is needed for the well execution. After the well execution is done, isolation takes place where annulus from the production conduit is removed. The packer, as a downhole instrument, is important for the basic functioning of most wells, producers, or injectors. Packer offers several advantages such as prevention of the production casing from corrosion from produced fluids along with safeguarding from high pressures and helps in separating multiple producing zones.

This report studies the global market size of Oil and Gas Packer, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Oil and Gas Packer production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications.

Oil and Gas Packer Market Covers Following Key Players:

Dril-Quip

GENERAL ELECTRIC

Halliburton

National Oilwell Varco

Schlumberger

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Oil and Gas Packer Market by Types:

Permanent Packer

Oil and Gas Packer Market by Applications:

Oil Industry

Natural Gas Industry