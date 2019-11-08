 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Oil and Gas Subsea Umbilicals Market 2019 Research Report to 2024 | Industry Size, Growth Share, Future Trends, Price, Top Key Players Review, Business Opportunities, Demand and Global Analysis by Forecast

By Joann Wilson on November 8, 2019

Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals

The report Global “Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Market” 2019 Research highlights key dynamics of Global Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Industry sector. The potential of the Industry has been investigated along with the key challenges. The current Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Market scenario and future prospects of the sector has also been studied.

Short Details Of Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Market Report – An umbilical, or umbilical cable, is a static or dynamic cable that is the vital link between subsea production and processing systems and the surface, as well as between elements within the larger subsea system via flying leads. Umbilicals are composite cables that have the ability to carry out a large range of processes. Their purpose includes: hydraulic power and chemicals; electric power; and telecommunications (fibre optics). Umbilicals are able to complete an assortment of tasks, including activating wells, managing subsea control panels, feeding information about temperatures, pressures, flows and well integrity back to the surface control teams, supplying hydraulic and electric power to wellheads and manifolds, as well as delivering chemicals to the subsea wells and into the production flows.

Global Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals market competition by top manufacturers

  • Oceaneering
  • Aker Solutions
  • Nexans
  • Technip
  • Prysmian
  • Subsea 7
  • Vallourec
  • Parker
  • Cortland
  • Orient Cable

Scope of the Report:

As Chinese overall economic downward trend in the past few years, and international economic situation is complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties, and coupled with Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals industry in short supply on the market in the past few years, more and more companies enter into Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals industry, the current demand for Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals product is relatively low, lack of demand, excess supply. Ordinary Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals products on the market do not sell well; Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals âs price is lower than past years. The signal of market price change indicates the trend in the Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals industry, low-end product has excess capacity, high-end product is in short supply.
The worldwide market for Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
This report focuses on the Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

  • Thermoplastic Hose Umbilical
  • Steel Tube Umbilical
  • Power Umbilical
  • Integrated Services Umbilical

    By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

  • <500m
  • 501m-1000m
  • 1001m-1500m
  • >1500m

