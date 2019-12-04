Oil Field Chemicals Market Overview, Major Key Players, Market Size, Industry Growth Analysis and Forecast: 2025

About Oil Field Chemicals Market:

Oil field chemicals refers to a series of chemicals used in the process of petroleum and gas drilling, mining and transportation, water treatment and enhanced oil recovery. The applications of oil field chemicals in oilfield include drilling fluids, cementing, completion, stimulation, production and EOR (Enhanced Oil Recovery Chemicals), delivery, etc.

North America is the worlds largest oil field chemicals consumption area. In Europe and North America, the main application of polyacrylamide is the water treatment industry. China is one of the countries with the highest crude oil production costs in the world. Despite this, China has had to continue mining domestic crude oil due to the huge market demand.

The global Oil Field Chemicals market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Top manufacturers/players:

SNF

CNPC

BASF

Nalco Champion

Baker Hughes

Schlumberger

Halliburton

Kemira

Clariant

Lubrizol

Dow

Chevron Phillips

Innospec

Oil Field Chemicals Market Segment by Regions-

USA

EU

Japan

China and Others.

The Oil Field Chemicals Market report delivers a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology. Also, the Oil Field Chemicals Industry report explores the international Major Market players in detail.

Oil Field Chemicals Market Segment by Types:

Alkyl Phenols and Ethoxylated Aps

Glutaraldehyde-base Biocides

Polyacrylamide

Pour Point Depressants

Oil Field Chemicals Market Segment by Applications:

Oil and Gas

Shale Gas

Through the statistical analysis, the Oil Field Chemicals Market report depicts the global and Chinese total market of Oil Field Chemicals Industry including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and import/export. The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

In the end, the Oil Field Chemicals Market report makes some important proposals for a new project of Oil Field Chemicals Industry before evaluating its feasibility. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2014-2025 Global Oil Field Chemicals Market covering all important parameters.

