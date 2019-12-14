Oil Field Equipment Market 2019-2025 | Pointing to Capture Largest Market Growth and Share with Developed Economies – Market Research Co.

Global “Oil Field Equipment Market” report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state also focuses on the key players, regions, types, applications, production, consumption, imports & exports analysis, and consumption forecast. Oil Field Equipment Market 2019-2025 report enlists several important factors, starting from the basics to advanced market intelligence which play a crucial part in strategizing.

Crude oil prices have eased in the past few months and are enough to support the demand for oilfield equipment in the industry. However, the impact of rise in prices have not been universal, with latest development suggesting a surge in the US onshore output (mainly from the shale reserve) and comparatively less activity elsewhere, especially in offshore. The decline in crude oil prices has forced the oil & gas companies to invest in technology to reduce the breakeven prices and change their strategy, which has helped several marginal projects to become viable. As the crude oil prices are increasing and has already crossed USD 70 per barrel mark in May 2018, the upstream investment is expected to grow significantly and bring several projects online, thereby, driving the market.

Growth in oil and gas investment is expected to be especially strong in developing regions, where improving infrastructure will contribute to more drilling activity. The discovery of new reserves and the depletion of existing ones have led to new extraction techniques and increased complexity of drilling, raising the costs of production.

