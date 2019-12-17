Oil Free Compressor (Oil-Free Compressor, Oil-Free Air Compressor) Market 2019 by Demand, Size, Growth Trends, Business Opportunities, Industry Analysis, Top Players and Forecast to 2024

Global “Oil Free Compressor (Oil-Free Compressor, Oil-Free Air Compressor) Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Oil Free Compressor (Oil-Free Compressor, Oil-Free Air Compressor) market size.

About Oil Free Compressor (Oil-Free Compressor, Oil-Free Air Compressor):

An oil-free compressor is only one of several types of compressors available. It works the same way as a standard air compressor, and may even look very similar on the outside; internally, however, it contains special seals designed to keep the crucial lubricating oil away from the compressed air. The moving parts inside the compressor require lubrication to reduce the friction. Lubrication is essential in adequate amounts, regardless of the type of compressor, in order to prevent failure of the parts. The term oil-free refers to the air that the compressor produces, not the machine itself.

Top Key Players of Oil Free Compressor (Oil-Free Compressor, Oil-Free Air Compressor) Market:

Atlas Copco

Ingersoll Rand

Sullair

KAESER

Gardner Denver

Fusheng

Kobelco

General Electric

Aerzen

Mitsui

Hitachi

Anest Iwata

Anest Iwata

Below 50 HP

50-100 HP

Above 100 Major Applications covered in the Oil Free Compressor (Oil-Free Compressor, Oil-Free Air Compressor) Market report are:

Food & Beverage

Electronics

Pharmaceuticals

Oil & Gas

Others Scope of Oil Free Compressor (Oil-Free Compressor, Oil-Free Air Compressor) Market:

Oil Free Air Compressors are air compressors specifically developed for applications where air quality is essential for end-product and production processes. Industries such as pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, electronics and textiles cannot risk any chance of oil contamination in their processes. Therefore, it is essential that the compressed air is 100% oil-free. The standard is ISO 8573-1 (2010) certification, in which Class Zero represents the highest air purity. It is the only way to ensure oil-free air for critical processes and with it peace of mind. Outstanding reliability, low maintenance and operating costs make oil-free compressors a sound investment.

Based on technologies, oil free air compressors can be segmented into dry type oil-free and water flooded oil free air compressors. Based on installed motor power, operating power for most oil free air compressors are below 100 HP, with about 82% market share in 2016, based on market sales volume.

At present, the major manufacturers of Oil Free Air Compressors are Atlas Copco, Ingersoll Rand, Sullair, KAESER, Gardner Denver, Fusheng, Hitachi, Kobelco, Boge, etc. The top five of them is holding about 77.11% sales market share in 2016. The principal methods of competition in these markets relate to price, quality, delivery, service and support, technology and innovation.Market players are emphasizing more on product development and product differentiation to acquire competitive advantage, while small players are emphasizing more on the price competition.

Global giant manufactures headquarters mainly distributed in Europe, Japan, China, and USA. The manufacturers in Europe and USA have long histories and unshakable status in this field. Manufacturers such as Atlas Copco and Ingersoll Rand have relative higher level of productâs quality. As to Japan, Kobelco and Hitachi have become as global leaders. The production centers for leading players are moving to developing countries such as China for their low manufacture cost and developing consumer groups.

Key consumption markets locate at developed countries. North America takes the biggest consumption market share of 27.02% in 2016, followed by Europe with 24.83%. China and Japan are also playing an important roles in global consumption market, with market share of 22.23% and 11.15% in 2016 respectively.

In the international market, the marketing channels characteristic differ from company to company. The international leading companies prefer setting up factories directly into aimed market, and taking own sales department to expand market. The giant companies are more likely to set their own big agents in some major countries and regions taking charge of regional business building their international market position. Companies in developing countries such as China, in contrast, put more effort on direct selling business.

The worldwide market for Oil Free Compressor (Oil-Free Compressor, Oil-Free Air Compressor) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.4% over the next five years, will reach 590 million US$ in 2024, from 540 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.