Oil Free Compressor (Oil-Free Compressor, Oil-Free Air Compressor) Market 2019 by Demand, Size, Growth Trends, Business Opportunities, Industry Analysis, Top Players and Forecast to 2024

December 17, 2019

Oil Free Compressor (Oil-Free Compressor, Oil-Free Air Compressor)

GlobalOil Free Compressor (Oil-Free Compressor, Oil-Free Air Compressor) Market 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Oil Free Compressor (Oil-Free Compressor, Oil-Free Air Compressor) market size.

About Oil Free Compressor (Oil-Free Compressor, Oil-Free Air Compressor):

An oil-free compressor is only one of several types of compressors available. It works the same way as a standard air compressor, and may even look very similar on the outside; internally, however, it contains special seals designed to keep the crucial lubricating oil away from the compressed air. The moving parts inside the compressor require lubrication to reduce the friction. Lubrication is essential in adequate amounts, regardless of the type of compressor, in order to prevent failure of the parts. The term oil-free refers to the air that the compressor produces, not the machine itself.

Top Key Players of Oil Free Compressor (Oil-Free Compressor, Oil-Free Air Compressor) Market:

  • Atlas Copco
  • Ingersoll Rand
  • Sullair
  • KAESER
  • Gardner Denver
  • Fusheng
  • Kobelco
  • General Electric
  • Aerzen
  • Mitsui
  • Hitachi
  • Anest Iwata
  • Nanjing Compressor

    Major Types covered in the Oil Free Compressor (Oil-Free Compressor, Oil-Free Air Compressor) Market report are:

  • Below 50 HP
  • 50-100 HP
  • Above 100

    Major Applications covered in the Oil Free Compressor (Oil-Free Compressor, Oil-Free Air Compressor) Market report are:

  • Food & Beverage
  • Electronics
  • Pharmaceuticals
  • Oil & Gas
  • Others

    Scope of Oil Free Compressor (Oil-Free Compressor, Oil-Free Air Compressor) Market:

  • Oil Free Air Compressors are air compressors specifically developed for applications where air quality is essential for end-product and production processes. Industries such as pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, electronics and textiles cannot risk any chance of oil contamination in their processes. Therefore, it is essential that the compressed air is 100% oil-free. The standard is ISO 8573-1 (2010) certification, in which Class Zero represents the highest air purity. It is the only way to ensure oil-free air for critical processes and with it peace of mind. Outstanding reliability, low maintenance and operating costs make oil-free compressors a sound investment.
  • Based on technologies, oil free air compressors can be segmented into dry type oil-free and water flooded oil free air compressors. Based on installed motor power, operating power for most oil free air compressors are below 100 HP, with about 82% market share in 2016, based on market sales volume.
  • At present, the major manufacturers of Oil Free Air Compressors are Atlas Copco, Ingersoll Rand, Sullair, KAESER, Gardner Denver, Fusheng, Hitachi, Kobelco, Boge, etc. The top five of them is holding about 77.11% sales market share in 2016. The principal methods of competition in these markets relate to price, quality, delivery, service and support, technology and innovation.Market players are emphasizing more on product development and product differentiation to acquire competitive advantage, while small players are emphasizing more on the price competition.
  • Global giant manufactures headquarters mainly distributed in Europe, Japan, China, and USA. The manufacturers in Europe and USA have long histories and unshakable status in this field. Manufacturers such as Atlas Copco and Ingersoll Rand have relative higher level of productâs quality. As to Japan, Kobelco and Hitachi have become as global leaders. The production centers for leading players are moving to developing countries such as China for their low manufacture cost and developing consumer groups.
  • Key consumption markets locate at developed countries. North America takes the biggest consumption market share of 27.02% in 2016, followed by Europe with 24.83%. China and Japan are also playing an important roles in global consumption market, with market share of 22.23% and 11.15% in 2016 respectively.
  • In the international market, the marketing channels characteristic differ from company to company. The international leading companies prefer setting up factories directly into aimed market, and taking own sales department to expand market. The giant companies are more likely to set their own big agents in some major countries and regions taking charge of regional business building their international market position. Companies in developing countries such as China, in contrast, put more effort on direct selling business.
  • The worldwide market for Oil Free Compressor (Oil-Free Compressor, Oil-Free Air Compressor) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.4% over the next five years, will reach 590 million US$ in 2024, from 540 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Oil Free Compressor (Oil-Free Compressor, Oil-Free Air Compressor) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Oil Free Compressor (Oil-Free Compressor, Oil-Free Air Compressor) product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Oil Free Compressor (Oil-Free Compressor, Oil-Free Air Compressor), with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Oil Free Compressor (Oil-Free Compressor, Oil-Free Air Compressor) in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Oil Free Compressor (Oil-Free Compressor, Oil-Free Air Compressor) competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Oil Free Compressor (Oil-Free Compressor, Oil-Free Air Compressor) breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Oil Free Compressor (Oil-Free Compressor, Oil-Free Air Compressor) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Oil Free Compressor (Oil-Free Compressor, Oil-Free Air Compressor) sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No. of Oil Free Compressor (Oil-Free Compressor, Oil-Free Air Compressor) Market Report pages: 118

    1 Oil Free Compressor (Oil-Free Compressor, Oil-Free Air Compressor) Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Oil Free Compressor (Oil-Free Compressor, Oil-Free Air Compressor) by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Oil Free Compressor (Oil-Free Compressor, Oil-Free Air Compressor) Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Oil Free Compressor (Oil-Free Compressor, Oil-Free Air Compressor) Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Oil Free Compressor (Oil-Free Compressor, Oil-Free Air Compressor) Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Oil Free Compressor (Oil-Free Compressor, Oil-Free Air Compressor) Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Oil Free Compressor (Oil-Free Compressor, Oil-Free Air Compressor) Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Oil Free Compressor (Oil-Free Compressor, Oil-Free Air Compressor) Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Oil Free Compressor (Oil-Free Compressor, Oil-Free Air Compressor) Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Oil Free Compressor (Oil-Free Compressor, Oil-Free Air Compressor) Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

