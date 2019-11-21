Oil Shale Market 2019: Emerging Technologies, Sales Revenue, Key Players Analysis, Development Status, Opportunity Assessment and Industry Expansion Strategies 2024

Global “Oil Shale Market” report 2019-2024 concentrates on the significant Applications and constraints for the Manufacturers. Oil Shale Market Research Report also provides a granular analysis of the market share, segmentation, earnings forecasts and geographical regions of the market.

Oil shale, also known as kerogen shale, is an organic-rich fine-grained sedimentary rock containing kerogen (a solid mixture of organic chemical compounds) from which liquid hydrocarbons called shale oil (not to be confused with tight oilâcrude oil occurring naturally in shales) can be produced. Shale oil is a substitute for conventional crude oil; however, extracting shale oil from oil shale is more costly than the production of conventional crude oil both financially and in terms of its environmental impact. Deposits of oil shale occur around the world, including major deposits in the United States. Estimates of global deposits range from 4.8 to 5 trillion barrels (760Ã109 to 790Ã109 m3) of oil in place.

Oil Shale Market Regional Segment Analysis:North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

In the last several years, some fluctuations occurred in the market. In 2015, the capacity of Oil Shale is nearly 2950 M m3; the actual production is about 1656 M m3. Both of capacity and production declined compared with 2014.

The average price of Oil Shale is in the decreasing trend, from 55.4 USD/m3 in 2011 to 29.9 USD/m3 in 2015. With the situation of mining technology, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification based on oil production of Oil Shale includes below 6%, 6%- 10% and 10% above, and the proportion of below 6% in 2015 is about 62%.

Oil Shale is widely used in Powder Generation, Shale Oil and other field. The most proportion of Oil Shale is Shale Oil, and the consumption proportion in 2015 is about 89%. Oil shale can also be applied for building materials, cement and fertilizers.

Bakken, Eagle Ford, Permian Basin are the main supply places. Bakken is the largest supplier of Oil Shale, with a production market share nearly 30% in 2015.

North America and Europe are the largest consumption places, with a consumption market share nearly 28% in 2015. Following North America and Europe, China is the third largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 19%.

Market competition is not intense. Anadarko, Occidental Petroleum, Chesapeake Energy, ExxonMobil, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents.

The worldwide market for Oil Shale is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Oil Shale in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

the Oil Shale Market report provides major statistics on the state of the industry

