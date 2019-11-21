Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market 2019 Size, Latest Advancement and New Upcoming Trends To 2024

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Suzuki Garphyttan

Kiswire

KOBELCO

POSCO

NETUREN

BAOSTEEL

Shanghai NETUREN

Zhengzhou Sinosteel

Bekaert

Haina Special Steel

Sugita

Sumitomo (SEI)

Jiangsu Shenwang

Jiangsu Jinji

American Spring Wire

Tianjin Kay Jill

Suncall

Hunan Shuangwei

Tianjin Dihua

PENGG AUSTRIA

Nanjing Soochow

Shinko Wire

Shougang Special Steel

Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market Types:

High Fatigue Wire

Medium Fatigue Wire

Other Wire Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market Applications:

Valve Spring

Suspension Spring

Valve Spring

Suspension Spring

Other Spring

Oil tempered spring steel wire was originally developed in Sweden, and then Japan became the major country in producing it. For now, Japan and some Europe countries are still the leader of the industry.

In recent years, Chinas oil tempered spring steel wire manufacturing enterprises have developed rapidly, for the demand is growing. There are many domestic companies entering into Wind Turbine Tower manufacturing industry.

Oil tempered spring steel wire development in developed countries has matured, the growth rate is tied to the downstream–automotive and relative industries. And the growth rate is about 5% each year.

The worldwide market for Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.9% over the next five years, will reach 1650 million US$ in 2024, from 1320 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.