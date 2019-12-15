Oilfield Chemicals Market Analysis 2019-2024 by Size, Key Manufactures and Growth Trends

Global “Oilfield Chemicals Market” Research Report Provides the Brief Introduction of the Oilfield Chemicals Market for 2019-2024. This Report provides information about Oilfield Chemicals Market for business Growth, marketing Strategy and chronicled cost and revenue over the coming years and discussion of the key Players effective in this market. Evolving market trends and dynamics, chance mapping in terms of technological breakthroughs with inputs from trade specialists. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the distributor analysis of Oilfield Chemicals globally.

About Oilfield Chemicals:

Oilfield chemicals refers to a series of chemicals used in the process of petroleum and gas drilling, mining and transportation, water treatment and enhanced oil recovery. The applications of oilfield chemicals in oilfield include drilling fluids, cementing, completion, stimulation, production and EOR (Enhanced Oil Recovery Chemicals), delivery, etc.

Oilfield Chemicals Market Manufactures:

Oilfield Chemicals Market Types:

Alkyl Phenols and Ethoxylated Aps

Glutaraldehyde-base Biocides

Polyacrylamide

Oilfield Chemicals Market Applications:

Oil and Gas

The Report provides in depth research of the Oilfield Chemicals Market including definitions, Production, applications, key players, Growth Rate and market challenges. The report then estimates the market development trends by 2019-2024. Also, Oilfield Chemicals Market analysis is provided for the international markets including Revenue, Product Specification, and Major Types Analysis. Scope of Oilfield Chemicals Market Report:

North America is the worlds largest oilfield chemicals consumption area. In Europe and North America, the main application of polyacrylamide is the water treatment industry. However, polyacrylamide in oilfield is less in foreign, because of the special geological conditions in China, Daqing Oilfield and Shengli Oilfield are still using extensive of polymer in flooding technology. China is one of the countries with the highest crude oil production costs in the world. Despite this, China has had to continue mining domestic crude oil due to the huge market demand. At present, the production capacity of polyacrylamide in China has exceeded 1.2 million tons. Most of the polyacrylamide is used in the oil field industry.

The global oil field chemical industry is dominated by large corporations, and these corporations are becoming larger through acquisitions, allowing themselves to offer a wider range of oil field services such as exploration, drilling, design, and engineering. In the past few years, there have been five major acquisitions and mergers in this industry. Lower oil prices have a side effect to this industry. Big companies maintain good performance through acquisitions and mergers. In 2017, Dow, DuPont complete planned merger to form Dow DuPont. Baker Hughes, a GE company announced that the transaction combining GEâs oil and gas business with Baker Hughes is complete. In 2014, Lubrizol Corporation announced that it has completed the acquisition in the United States and Canada of Weatherford Internationals global oilfield chemicals business. In 2012, Ecolab announced its intention to acquire Permian MudService, Inc., the parent company of Champion Technologies, and integrate the business with its Energy Services division.The sale closed on April 10, 2013, at which time the businesses merged and announced its new Nalco Champion brand. In 2013, Solvay acquired Chemlogics.

The worldwide market for Oilfield Chemicals is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.1% over the next five years, will reach 3550 million US$ in 2024, from 2790 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.