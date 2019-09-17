 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Oilfield Communications Market by Market Status, Size, Downstream Market and Forecast to 2025

By Joann Wilson on September 17, 2019

Oilfield Communications

Global “Oilfield Communications Market” research provides a complete analysis of the market which bring out the complete understandings of the industry, the report aims to deliver an opportunity for companies to recognize the modern trends, present Oilfield Communications market situation, government initiatives, and technologies related to the market. In addition, it helps the venture investors in understanding the businesses well and take good decisions.

Know About Oilfield Communications Market: 

Rising demand for offshore oil field communication solutions, new projects in drilling for oil in extreme conditions and rising implication of cyber security are some of the key factors fuelling the market growth.
Oilfield communications require a consistent and competent wireless network that is able to function over long distances and under harsh weather conditions. Oilfield communication networks and technologies supply lightning broadband speeds, thereby sustaining several applications that ultimately develop the operational efficiency and safety of the oilfield operations in a cost effective manner.
In 2018, the global Oilfield Communications market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Top Key Manufacturers in Oilfield Communications Market:

  • Huawei Technologies
  • Siemens
  • Speedcast
  • ABB
  • Commscope
  • Inmarsat
  • Tait Communications
  • Baker Hughes
  • Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise
  • Ceragon Networks
  • RAD Data Communications
  • Rignet
  • Hughes Network Systems
  • Airspan Networks
  • Commtel Networks

    Regions Covered in the Oilfield Communications Market Report are: USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

    Internet & Communication Market by Applications:

  • Onshore Communications
  • Offshore Communications

    Internet & Communication Market by Types:

  • M2M Communication
  • Asset Performance Communications
  • Unified Communications
  • VoIP Solutions
  • Video Conferencing
  • Pipeline Supervisory Control And Data Acquisition (SCADA)
  • Fleet Management Communication
  • Oilfield to Control Center Data Communication
  • Wi-Fi Hotspot

    Key Reasons to Purchase:

    • To gain insightful analyses of the market and have a comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.
    • Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.
    • To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the Axial Piston Hydraulic Motor market and its impact in the global market.
    • Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.
    • To understand the outlook and prospects for the market.

    Major Points from Table of Contents:
    1 Study Coverage
    1.1 Oilfield Communications Product
    1.2 Market Segments
    1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
    1.4 Market by Type
    1.4.1 Global Oilfield Communications Market Size Growth Rate by Product
    1.5 Market by End User
    1.5.1 Global Oilfield Communications Market Size Growth Rate by End User
    1.6 Study Objectives
    1.7 Years Considered

    2 Executive Summary
    2.1 Global Oilfield Communications Market Size
    2.1.1 Global Oilfield Communications Revenue 2014-2025
    2.1.2 Global Oilfield Communications Sales 2014-2025
    2.2 Oilfield Communications Growth Rate by Regions
    2.2.1 Global Oilfield Communications Sales by Regions
    2.2.2 Global Oilfield Communications Revenue by Regions

    3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
    3.1 Oilfield Communications Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.1 Oilfield Communications Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.2 Oilfield Communications Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
    3.1.3 Global Oilfield Communications Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
    3.2 Oilfield Communications Revenue by Manufacturers
    3.2.1 Oilfield Communications Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.2.2 Oilfield Communications Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.3 Oilfield Communications Price by Manufacturers
    3.4 Oilfield Communications Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
    3.4.1 Oilfield Communications Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
    3.4.2 Manufacturers Oilfield Communications Product Type
    3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Oilfield Communications Market
    3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

    4 Breakdown Data by Product
    4.1 Global Oilfield Communications Sales by Product
    4.2 Global Oilfield Communications Revenue by Product
    4.3 Oilfield Communications Price by Product

    5 Breakdown Data by End User
    5.1 Overview
    5.2 Global Oilfield Communications Breakdown Data by End User

    6 North America

    7 Europe

    8 Asia Pacific

    9 Central & South America

    10 Middle East and Africa

    11 Company Profiles

    12 Future Forecast
    12.1 Oilfield Communications Market Forecast by Regions
    12.1.1 Global Oilfield Communications Sales Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.1.2 Global Oilfield Communications Revenue Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.2 Oilfield Communications Market Forecast by Product
    12.2.1 Global Oilfield Communications Sales Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.2.2 Global Oilfield Communications Revenue Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.3 Oilfield Communications Market Forecast by End User
    12.4 North America Oilfield Communications Forecast
    12.5 Europe Oilfield Communications Forecast
    12.6 Asia Pacific Oilfield Communications Forecast
    12.7 Central & South America Oilfield Communications Forecast
    12.8 Middle East and Africa Oilfield Communications Forecast

    13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
    13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
    13.2 Market Challenges
    13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
    13.4 Macroscopic Indicators

    14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
    14.1 Value Chain Analysis
    14.2 Oilfield Communications Customers
    14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
    14.3.1 Sales Channels
    14.3.2 Distributors

    15 Research Findings and Conclusion

    16 Appendix
    16.1 Research Methodology
    16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
    16.1.2 Data Source
    16.2 Author Details
    16.3 Disclaimer

    Continued…

