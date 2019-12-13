Oilfield Fracturing Chemicals Market Segmentation 2020 | Comprehensive Analysis by Global Industry Growth Rate, Size, Share, and Revenue Forecast 2025

Global "Oilfield Fracturing Chemicals Market" Report 2020 offers an extensive analysis of Oilfield Fracturing Chemicals industry with the business strategy, changing market status, current market size, share, sales, volume, import/export scenario. It also defines the structure of market segmentation, cost structure, manufacturing process, and raw material used.

Oilfield Fracturing Chemicals Market Analysis:

Commonly used stimulation techniques are 1) acidizing and 2) fracturing. Oil and natural gas stimulation differs– natural gas wells require stimulation roughly twice as often as oil wells.

From 2012 to 2014, North American shale gas production showed a sharp rise, which led to a substantial increase in oilfield chemical companys revenue. From 2014-2016, almost all of the oilfield chemical companys revenues have experienced various degrees of decline due to weak demand of shale gas. Hydraulic fracturing continues globally, but primarily in North America. While hydraulic fracking grew during 2011â14, with lowered crude oil pricing, it is showed that consumption declined by 36% in 2015. In 2017, the global oilfield chemical industry began to pick up.

In 2019, the market size of Oilfield Fracturing Chemicals is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Oilfield Fracturing Chemicals.

Some Major Players of Oilfield Fracturing Chemicals Market Are:

Schlumberger

Halliburton

Dow

Nalco Champion

BASF

Baker Hughes

Chevron Phillips

Clariant

Oilfield Fracturing Chemicals Market Segmentation by Types:

Clear brine fluids

Shale inhibitors

Lubricants

Non-emulsifiers

H2S scavengers

Defoamers

Surfactants

Oilfield Fracturing Chemicals Market Segmentation by Applications:

Oil and Gas

Shale Gas

Region and Country Coverage:

Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe

North America: USA, Canada

South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico

Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia

Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

The Report Covers the Following Questions:

What are the cutting-edge technologies responsible for driving the growth of the market?

What are the main applications of the market? What are the growth prospects to the market applications into the market?

At what stage of development are the key market products?

What are the shortcomings that has to face to become commercially viable? Is their growth and commercialization dependent on cost declines or technological/application breakthroughs?

What is the outlook for the industry?

What difference does performance characteristics of Oilfield Fracturing Chemicals create from those of established entities?

