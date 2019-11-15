Oilfield Services Market Provides An In-Depth Insight Of Sales And Trends Forecast To 2023

Market Report World offers the latest published report on “Oilfield Services Market” report provides in-depth information about Oilfield Services industry with a market overview, top vendors, Key market highlights, product types, market drivers, challenges, trends, Oilfield Services Market landscape, Market size and forecast, five forces analysis, Key leading countries/Region. The Oilfield Services industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent achievements and strategic deals adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Industry analysts forecast the Oilfield Services market to grow at a CAGR of 3.15% during the period 2019-2023.

The research report delivers a close watch on leading competitors with strategic analysis, micro and macro market trend and scenarios, pricing analysis and a holistic overview of the market situations in the forecast period. The Oilfield Services market 2019 report consists of the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players.

The liquid fuel consumption is expected to grow further to 101.51 mbpd by 2019. The strong demand for petroleum products especially in developing countries such as China, India, and Indonesia, and the growing use of natural gas for power generation and city gas distribution across the world are major factors driving the demand for fossil fuel. Hence the investment in oilfield services is growing. Ouranalysts have predicted that the oilfield services market will register a CAGR of almost 3% by 2023.

List of the Key Players of Oilfield Services:

Baker Hughes

Halliburton

National Oilwell Varco

Schlumberger