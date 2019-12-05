Oilseeds Market Overview, Major Key Players, Market Size, Industry Growth Analysis and Forecast: 2025

The Global “Oilseeds Market” report provides an analytical evaluation of the key challenges faced by this Market currently and in the coming years, which helps market participants to understand the difficulties they face while working in this market over the long term. This Oilseeds Market research study is a collection of insights that translates into a gist of this industry.

This research report also highlights the emerging technologies of the Oilseeds market. The factors that drive market development and provide a positive push for global market prosperity are explained in detail. It includes micro analysis of market trends, market shares, revenue growth patterns, and market volume and value.

About Oilseeds Market:

The oil extracted from oilseeds is used in food products for human consumption, whereas the residue is used as animal feed. The edible oil extracted from oilseeds is used as a feedstock for biodiesel production.

The major factors driving the market growth are increased consumption of soybean and its high production in the developing countries such as, Brazil, Argentina, and others. In addition, increased acceptance and large area under cultivation of genetically modified (GM) oilseeds are anticipated to supplement the market growth.

China is the largest consumer of oilseeds, accounting for approximately two-sevenths share of the global market in terms of volume, and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. India is anticipated to grow at the highest rate in Asia-Pacific region.

Brazil is one of the predominant producers & exporters of soybean in the global market. In addition, it is one of the largest consumers of soybean and other oilseeds including copra, cottonseed, palm kernel, peanut, rapeseed, and sunflower seed.

The global Oilseeds market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Top manufacturers/players:

Archer Daniels Midland

Bayer Cropscience

Burrus Seed Farm

Dow Agrosciences

DuPont

Gansu Dunhuang Seed

Hefei Fengle Seed

Krishidhan Seeds

KWS Saat

Syngenta

Land OâLakes

Limagrain

Mahyco Seeds

Monsanto

Nuziveedu Seeds

Rallis India Limited

Stine Seed

Sunora Foods

Oilseeds Market Segment by Regions-

USA

EU

Japan

China and Others.

The Oilseeds Market report delivers a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology. Also, the Oilseeds Industry report explores the international Major Market players in detail.

Oilseeds Market Segment by Types:

Copra

Cottonseed

Palm Kernel

Peanut

Rapeseed

Soybean

Sunflower Seed

Oilseeds Market Segment by Applications:

Obtaining oil

Animal feed

Bio-fuels

Through the statistical analysis, the Oilseeds Market report depicts the global and Chinese total market of Oilseeds Industry including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and import/export. The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

In the end, the Oilseeds Market report makes some important proposals for a new project of Oilseeds Industry before evaluating its feasibility. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2014-2025 Global Oilseeds Market covering all important parameters.

