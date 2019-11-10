Oligonucleotides Market 2019 In-Depth Analysis and Marginal Revenue Growth to 2024

Global "Oligonucleotides Market" report provides important information related to the overall market and price forecast over a five-year period, from 2019 to 2024.

About Oligonucleotides

Oligonucleotides are short nucleic acid polymers used in research, genetic testing and forensics.Oligonucleotides are usually made up of 13 to 25 nucleotides and are designed to hybridize specifically to DNA or RNA sequences. Solid-phase clinical synthesis is used to manufacture these small bits of nucleic acid for use in polymerase chain reaction (PCR), DNA sequencing, library construction and artificial gene synthesis.

Oligonucleotides Market Key Players:

Integrated DNA Technologies

Agilent

Sigma-aldrich

Eurofins Genomics

L.G.C Biosearch Technologies

Eurogentec S.A

Nitto Denko Avecia Inc

GenScript

BBI Life Sciences

GeneDesign

TriLink BioTechnologies

SGS DNA

LC Sciences

Twist Bioscience

Creative Biogene

Global Oligonucleotides market is a growing market into the different sector at present years.

DNA Oligos

RNA Oligos Oligonucleotides Applications:

Pharmaceutical

Research