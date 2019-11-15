Oligonucleotides Market 2019 Size, Manufacture, Status, Global Forecast To 2024

Global “Oligonucleotides Market” offers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Oligonucleotides in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Oligonucleotides Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Integrated DNA Technologies

Agilent

Sigma-aldrich

Eurofins Genomics

L.G.C Biosearch Technologies

Eurogentec S.A

Nitto Denko Avecia Inc

GenScript

BBI Life Sciences

GeneDesign

TriLink BioTechnologies

SGS DNA

LC Sciences

Twist Bioscience

Creative Biogene

General Biosystems The report provides a basic overview of the Oligonucleotides industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Oligonucleotides Market Types:

DNA Oligos

RNA Oligos Oligonucleotides Market Applications:

Pharmaceutical

Research

Scope of Report:

Oligonucleotide is widely used in Research, Pharmaceutical and Diagnostic. The most proportion of Oligonucleotide used in Research, and the revenue in 2018 is 409.97 M USD. Moreover, increase in focus on targeted gene therapies has revolutionized treatment of incurable conditions caused by genetic mutations. Increase in demand for sequencing applications by clinical, diagnostic, academic, and drug development is witnessed by manufactures.

North America is the largest customer of Oligonucleotide, with a revenue market share nearly 37.51% in 2018. Europe is the second largest consumer of Oligonucleotide, enjoying revenue market share nearly 30.5% in 2018. Asian countries are recognized as the fastest adopters of sequencing, array technology, and PCR products due to rapid progress in genomics studies and the healthcare sector. Japan and China are considered as the most attractive markets with respect to expansion and growth opportunities present in these countries. In addition, changing economic scenario, along with high investments in healthcare, life science-related research programs, and genetics, has encouraged global players to enter the Asia Pacific market, thus aiding its growth.

The worldwide market for Oligonucleotides is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 9.6% over the next five years, will reach 1510 million US$ in 2024, from 952.8 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR study.