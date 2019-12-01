 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Oncology Biosimilars Market Growth Rate 2019 | Global Analysis by Size, Share, Revenue, Top Key Players, and Forecast to 2025

By Joann Wilson on December 1, 2019

Oncology Biosimilars

Global “Oncology Biosimilars Market” report 2019 helps to provide market status based on product type, applications, and regions. Oncology Biosimilars market report employs the SWOT analysis technique for the valuation of the development of the most remarkable Key players. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

Top Key Players of Global Oncology Biosimilars Market Are:

  • Celltrion
  • Biocon
  • Dr. Reddyâs Laboratories
  • STADA Arzneimittel AG
  • Intas Pharmaceuticals
  • Pfizer
  • Sandoz International
  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
  • Apotex
  • BIOCAD

    About Oncology Biosimilars Market:

  • Biosimilar is the identical copy of oncology biologics used for the treatment of cancer and officially approved for the treatment of cancer. These molecules are cost-effective, efficient, and have the same ability as biologics. These molecules are easy to manufacture as compared to biologics and can only be manufactured after patent expiry. Earlier there were various patented biologics available in the market but nowadays most of the patents have expired and few are on the verge of patent expiry. In the past few years, various biosimilars have been approved by FDA for the treatment of various types of cancer such as blood cancer, colorectal cancer, breast cancer, and others. In the near future, it is expected that a few more biosimilars will be introduced in the market thus supporting the growth of the market.
  • In 2019, the market size of Oncology Biosimilars is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
  • In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Oncology Biosimilars. This report studies the global market size of Oncology Biosimilars, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).
  • This study presents the Oncology Biosimilars sales volume, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (sales, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
  • For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

    In this study, The Years Considered to Estimate the Market Size of Oncology Biosimilars:

    • History Year: 2014 – 2018
    • Base Year: 2018
    • Estimated Year: 2019
    • Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

    Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Oncology Biosimilars in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

    • North America
    • Europe
    • Asia-Pacific
    • South America
    • Middle East and Africa

    Oncology Biosimilars Market Segmentation, On the Basis of Types:

  • mAb
  • Immunomodulators
  • Hematopoietic Agents
  • G-CSFÂ 
  • Others

    Oncology Biosimilars Market Segmentation, On the Basis of Applications:

  • Retail Pharmacies
  • Hospital Pharmacy
  • Online Pharmacy

    The Report Can Answer the Following Questions:

    • What is the global (North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Middle East, Asia, China, Japan) production, production value, consumption, consumption value, import and export of Oncology Biosimilars?
    • Who are the global key manufacturers of Oncology Biosimilars Industry How being their operating situation (capacity, production, price, cost, gross and revenue)?
    • What are the types and applications of Oncology Biosimilars What being the market share of each type and application?
    • What are the upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment of Oncology Biosimilars What being the manufacturing process of Oncology Biosimilars?
    • What will the Oncology Biosimilars market size and the growth rate be in 2025?
    • What are the key factors driving the global Oncology Biosimilars industry?

    Geographical Segmentation:

    Oncology Biosimilars Market Report Contains Following Points in TOC:

    1 Study Coverage

    1.1 Oncology Biosimilars Product

    1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

    1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

    1.4 Market by Type

    1.5 Market by Application

    2 Executive Summary

    2.1 Global Oncology Biosimilars Market Size

    2.2 Oncology Biosimilars Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

    2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

    2.4 Key Trends for Oncology Biosimilars Markets & Products

    3 Market Size by Manufacturers

    3.1 Oncology Biosimilars Production by Manufacturers

    3.2 Oncology Biosimilars Revenue by Manufacturers

    3.3 Oncology Biosimilars Price by Manufacturers

    3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

    4 Oncology Biosimilars Production by Regions

    4.1 North America

    4.2 Europe

    4.3 China

    4.4 Southeast Asia

    4.5 India

    5 Breakdown Data by Type and Applications

    5.1 Global Oncology Biosimilars Market Size by Type

    5.2 Global Market Size by Applications

    6 Market Size by Type

    6.1 Global Oncology Biosimilars Production by Type

    6.2 Global Oncology Biosimilars Revenue by Type

    6.3 Oncology Biosimilars Price by Type

    7 Market Size by Application

    7.1 Overview

    7.2 Global Oncology Biosimilars Breakdown Data by Application

    Continued……

