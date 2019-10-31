Oncology Biosimilars Market Share 2019  Global Industry Structure, Overview, Revenue, Business Plans and Forecast till 2025

About Oncology Biosimilars Market:

Biosimilar is the identical copy of oncology biologics used for the treatment of cancer and officially approved for the treatment of cancer. These molecules are cost-effective, efficient, and have the same ability as biologics. These molecules are easy to manufacture as compared to biologics and can only be manufactured after patent expiry. Earlier there were various patented biologics available in the market but nowadays most of the patents have expired and few are on the verge of patent expiry. In the past few years, various biosimilars have been approved by FDA for the treatment of various types of cancer such as blood cancer, colorectal cancer, breast cancer, and others. In the near future, it is expected that a few more biosimilars will be introduced in the market thus supporting the growth of the market.

In 2019, the market size of Oncology Biosimilars is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Oncology Biosimilars. This report studies the global market size of Oncology Biosimilars, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Oncology Biosimilars sales volume, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (sales, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019. Global Oncology Biosimilars Market Covers the Manufacturers:

Celltrion

Biocon

Dr. Reddys Laboratories

STADA Arzneimittel AG

Intas Pharmaceuticals

Pfizer

Sandoz International

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Apotex

BIOCAD

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

mAb

Immunomodulators

Hematopoietic Agents

G-CSF

Others Oncology Biosimilars Market Report Segmented by Application:

Retail Pharmacies

Hospital Pharmacy