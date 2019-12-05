Online Education Market: 2019 Global Industry Trends, Growth, Share, Size and 2024 Forecast Research Report

Industry Research report provides a Business exploration of vital market dynamics and their recent trends, along with relevant market segments. Mostly, classified on the segments of major players, CAGR, product types, applications/end-user and global regions covering North America, South America, Europe, and the Middle-East,& Africa and Asia-Pacific.

global Online Education Market report conducts a qualitative analysis to present the key manufacturer's profile, market share, market size, sales volume, gross margin analysis. All the key regions covered in report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. The Online Education market share and market outlook of each region from 2019-2023 are presented in this report.

Introduction

The global online education market has been witnessing a huge growth over the last few years. The factors responsible for the growth of the online education market include increasing Internet and smartphone penetration and increasing government initiatives to develop digital education infrastructure. Online education eliminates the infrastructure cost and offers various courses on demand. Additionally, online education is aided with the cloud which makes the study material accessible from anywhere and at any time. However, lack of awareness and abundance of free content are the challenges faced by the online education market on a global scale.

The global online education market is expected to reach approximately USD 132.98 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 28.55% from 2017 to 2023.

The market has been divided into various segments based on component, product, learning type vertical, and region.

By component, the market is segmented into hardware and software. Hardware segment is broadly segmented into laptop, mobile, PC and others. Laptops are widely used hardware component and are expected to hold a major share of the market. Whereas, the mobile segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period due to increasing adoption of smartphones worldwide. Software segment comprises various solutions for learning management systems which allows organization to train and track employees, students, customer and vendors. Examples of such software solutions include WorldClass, Courseplay, YuJa, and others.

By product, the market is broadly classified into content and services. The content comprises science, commerce, management, arts and other streams. Whereas, the services segment comprises primary & secondary supplementary education, test preparation, online certifications, higher education & language, casual learning, and others. The test preparation segment is expected to show major growth owing to the increasing inclination of students and learners. Online certifications segment is also expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.

The learning type segment is broadly classified into synchronous learning and asynchronous learning. Asynchronous learning refers to online spaces where work is supported using digital platforms like threaded discussions or emails. In asynchronous learning, the participants are not required to be available during online sessions whereas synchronous learning requires the user to be available online and is more like a face-to-face learning environment. It involves real-time responses that allow better provision for clarity. Synchronous learning type is gaining more popularity owing to the increasing demand for video and live streaming learning solutions.

The end user segment in the online education market comprises of K-12 education, higher education, industry & professionals, and others. Online education provides personalized learning experience where students can learn at their own pace. This makes online education the perfect alternative where students can have time for other responsibilities as well as other concerns of everyday life.

Key Players

The key players of online education market include Lynda.Com (US), Pearson PLC (London), McGraw-Hill Education (US), Blackboard Inc. (US), Aptara Inc. (US), Adobe Systems Inc. (US), Docebo (Toronto), Edmodo (US), PowerSchool Group LLC (US), Tata Interactive Systems (India), K12 Inc. (US), Udacity, Inc. (US), and Classteacher Learning Systems (India).

Global Online Education Market Analysis & Forecast, from 2017 to 2023

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with a forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the online education market

To provide insights into factors affecting the market growth

To analyze the online education market based on Porters five force analysis

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countriesÃ¢â¬â North America, Europe, Asia, and the rest of the world

To provide country-level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future perspective

To provide country-level analysis of the market for a segment on the basis of component, product, learning type, verticals, and region

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the online education market

Target Audience

Technology investors

Research/ consultancy firms

Online Education providers

Private Educational Institutions

Foreign University and Counselors

Key Findings

The global online education market is expected to reach USD 132.98 billion by 2023

By component, hardware is leading the market, generating the highest revenue of USD 19.92 billion in 2017 and is expected to grow at 27.2% CAGR. Whereas software is expected to be the leading market in the future, growing at 31.2% CAGR

By product, content is leading the market by generating the highest revenue of USD 16.16 billion in 2017 and is expected to grow at 27.35% CAGR. Whereas services are expected to be the leading market in the future, growing with 30.77% CAGR

By learning type, asynchronous learning is leading the market by generating the highest revenue of USD 16.21 billion in 2017 and is expected to grow at 27.35% CAGR. Whereas synchronous learning is expected to be the leading market in the future, growing at 31.01% CAGR

By vertical, industry and professional sector is expected to witness a high market growth in coming years. It is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 32.1% and estimated to generate high market value of USD 49.8 billion by 2023

Geographically, North America has been projected to hold the largest market share in the global online education market followed by Asia-Pacific.

Regional and Country Analysis of Online Education Market Estimation and Forecast

Geographically, North America is dominating the online education market due to a mature education market and high demand for K-12 and post-secondary online education. The US is a prominent market due to US government initiatives promoting online education which is expected to influence the market. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region, accounting for a 31.28% share of the overall market where major contribution is witnessed from countries like China and South Korea, due to significant investments in the IT infrastructure and increasing use of smartphones for online services.

The report on the global online education market also covers the following country-level analysis:

North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

o Middle East & Africa

o Latin Countries

Online Education Market Analyse according to leading players, Competitive landscape, geographical regions, top manufacturers, types, and applications forecast over a period of 2019 to 2023. Geographically, this report is divided into many key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and rate of Online Education Market 2019 in these regions, from 2018 to 2023 (forecast), covering: North America, China, Europe, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

The Objectives of this report are:

To define, describe, and analyze the Online Education market on the basis of product type, application, and region

To forecast and analyze the size of the Online Education market (in terms of value) in six key regions, namely, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, North America, the Middle East & Africa, and South America

To forecast and analyze the Online Education market at country-level in each region

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trends and its contribution to the Online Education market

To analyze opportunities in the Online Education market for stakeholders by identifying high-growth segments of the market

Key Questions Answered in Online Education market report:

What will the market size be in 2023 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Online Education Market Report Provides Comprehensive Analysis as Following:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market size & shares

Market trends and dynamics

Market Drivers and Opportunities

Market Analysis and Segmentation

Competitive landscape

Supply and demand

Technological inventions in Online Education trade

Marketing Channel Development Trend

Online Education Market Positioning

Pricing Strategy

Brand Strategy

Target consumer

Distributors/Traders List enclosed in Positioning Online Education Market

Online Education Market report provides you a visible, one-stop breakdown of the leading product, submarkets and market leaders revenue forecasts till 2023. In conclusion, Online Education Market 2019 report presents the descriptive analysis of the Online Education Market Major Key-players, Types, Application and Forecast Period knowledge which is able to function a profitable guide for all the Online Education Market competitors.

