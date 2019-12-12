Online Grocery Market 2020 Global Players Update, Gross Margin Analysis, Size, Development History, Business Prospect and Forecast 2025

Global “Online Grocery Market” report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state also focuses on the key players, regions, types, applications, production, consumption, imports & exports analysis, and consumption forecast. Online Grocery Market 2019-2025 report enlists several important factors, starting from the basics to advanced market intelligence which play a crucial part in strategizing.

Global Online Grocery Market Covers the Following Leading Manufacturers:

Carrefour

Kroger

Tesco

Walmart

Amazon

Target

ALDI

Coles Online

BigBasket

Longo

Schwan Food

FreshDirect

Honestbee

Online grocery refers to the purchase of fresh and packaged food through online portals. Ways of buying groceries have evolved over a period of time, owing to easy availability of products through stores and online platforms.

Walmart, Amazon, Kroger, FreshDirect and Target are Top 5 Online Grocery service providers in Global market. The global Online Grocery market is highly competitive and fragmented due to the presence of numerous small vendors in the market. Other prominent players in the market include Tesco, Alibaba, Carrefour, ALDI, Coles Online, BigBasket, Longo, Schwan Food, Honestbee, etc.

Based on end uses, the market is segmented into Personal Shoppers and Business Customers. In 2018, Personal Shoppers occupied the largest market share, 70.05%, which is also expected to grow at a higher rate as compared to the Business Customers segment during the forecast period.

In 2018, the global Online Grocery market size was 27500 million US$ and it is expected to reach 129540 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 24.8% during 2019-2025. Internet & Communication Market by Applications:

Personal Shoppers

Business Customers Internet & Communication Market by Types:

Packaged Foods