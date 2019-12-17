Online Grocery Market, Size, Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies and Forecast to 2024

About Online Grocery:

Online grocery refers to the purchase of fresh and packaged food through online portals. Ways of buying groceries have evolved over a period of time, owing to easy availability of products through stores and online platforms.

Online Grocery Market Manufactures:

Carrefour

Kroger

Tesco

Walmart

Amazon

Target

ALDI

Coles Online

BigBasket

Longo

Schwan Food

FreshDirect

Honestbee

Packaged Foods

Fresh Foods Online Grocery Market Applications:

Personal Shoppers

Business Customers

Walmart, Amazon, Kroger, FreshDirect and Target are Top 5 Online Grocery service providers in Global market. The global Online Grocery market is highly competitive and fragmented due to the presence of numerous small vendors in the market. Other prominent players in the market include Tesco, Alibaba, Carrefour, ALDI, Coles Online, BigBasket, Longo, Schwan Food, Honestbee, etc.

Based on end uses, the market is segmented into Personal Shoppers and Business Customers. In 2018, Personal Shoppers occupied the largest market share, 70.05%, which is also expected to grow at a higher rate as compared to the Business Customers segment during the forecast period.

The global Online Grocery market is valued at 28300 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 82020 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 23.7% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Online Grocery.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.