Online Grocery Market, Size, Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies and Forecast to 2024

By Joann Wilson on December 17, 2019

Online Grocery

GlobalOnline Grocery Market Research Report Provides the Brief Introduction of the Online Grocery Market for 2019-2024. This Report provides information about Online Grocery Market for business Growth, marketing Strategy and chronicled cost and revenue over the coming years and discussion of the key Players effective in this market. Evolving market trends and dynamics, chance mapping in terms of technological breakthroughs with inputs from trade specialists. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the distributor analysis of Online Grocery globally.

About Online Grocery:

Online grocery refers to the purchase of fresh and packaged food through online portals. Ways of buying groceries have evolved over a period of time, owing to easy availability of products through stores and online platforms.

Online Grocery Market Manufactures:

  • Carrefour
  • Kroger
  • Tesco
  • Walmart
  • Amazon
  • Target
  • ALDI
  • Coles Online
  • BigBasket
  • Longo
  • Schwan Food
  • FreshDirect
  • Honestbee
  • Alibaba

    Online Grocery Market research covers Major classifications, applications, challenge and restraints for the key players. Online Grocery Market reports feature a wealth of standardised and cross-comparable statistics including total market sizes, market share and sales, distribution and industry trends and revenue forecast information.

    Online Grocery Market Types:

  • Packaged Foods
  • Fresh Foods

    Online Grocery Market Applications:

  • Personal Shoppers
  • Business Customers

    The Report provides in depth research of the Online Grocery Market including definitions, Production, applications, key players, Growth Rate and market challenges. The report then estimates the market development trends by 2019-2024. Also, Online Grocery Market analysis is provided for the international markets including Revenue, Product Specification, and Major Types Analysis.

    Scope of Online Grocery Market Report:

  • Walmart, Amazon, Kroger, FreshDirect and Target are Top 5 Online Grocery service providers in Global market. The global Online Grocery market is highly competitive and fragmented due to the presence of numerous small vendors in the market. Other prominent players in the market include Tesco, Alibaba, Carrefour, ALDI, Coles Online, BigBasket, Longo, Schwan Food, Honestbee, etc.
  • Based on end uses, the market is segmented into Personal Shoppers and Business Customers. In 2018, Personal Shoppers occupied the largest market share, 70.05%, which is also expected to grow at a higher rate as compared to the Business Customers segment during the forecast period.
  • The global Online Grocery market is valued at 28300 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 82020 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 23.7% between 2019 and 2024.
  • The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
  • North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Online Grocery.
  • Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.
  • This report studies the Online Grocery market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Online Grocery

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Online Grocery product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Online Grocery, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Online Grocery in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Online Grocery competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Online Grocery breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Online Grocery market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Online Grocery sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No.of Pages: 118

    1 Online Grocery Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Online Grocery by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Online Grocery Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Online Grocery Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Online Grocery Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Online Grocery Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Online Grocery Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Online Grocery Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Online Grocery Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Online Grocery Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

