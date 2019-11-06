Online Lingerie Market 2019 Industry Size, Share, Business Opportunities, Growth Factors, Pricing Trend and Forecast 2024

The Global Online Lingerie market 2019 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The Global Online Lingerie market research is provided for the international markets as well as development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report additionally states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue, and gross margins.

Global Online Lingerie market competition by TOP MANUFACTURERS, with production, price, revenue (value) and each manufacturer including

Victoria’s Secret

PVH

Hanesbrands

Fruit of the Loom

Aimer

Fast Retailing

Triumph

Huijie

Jockey International

Wacoal Holdings

Cosmo-lady

Gunze

Embry Form

Calida

Oleno Group

Vivien

Tutuanna

Sunny Group

Miiow

GUJIN

Hop Lun

BYC

Sunflora

Good People

P.H. Garment

SBW

Scope of the Report:

In the last several years, global market of Online Lingerie developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 12.48%. In 2017, global revenue of Online Lingerie is nearly 33.4 billion USD; the actual consumption is about 2627 million units.

The classification of Online Lingerie includes Bra, Knickers & Panties, Lounge Wear, and Shape Wear. And the proportion of Bra in 2017 is about 43.80%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2013 to 2017.

Online Lingerie is widely used for male and female. The most proportion of Online Lingerie is sold for female, and the proportion in 2017 is about 66.27%.

The worldwide market for Online Lingerie is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 13.7% over the next five years, will reach 72100 million US$ in 2024, from 33400 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Bra

Knickers & Panties

Lounge Wear

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Female

Female

Male This report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering North America (United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)



