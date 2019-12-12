Online Lingerie Market 2019: Overview, Top Manufactures, Online Lingerie Market Demands, Opportunities, In-Depth Analysis and Forecasts to 2024

Global “Online Lingerie Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Online Lingerie market size.

About Online Lingerie:

Lingerie is fashionable and typically alluring undergarments. Lingerie includes undergarments using flexible, stretchy, sheer, or decorative materials like Lycra, nylon (nylon tricot), polyester, satin, lace, silk and sheer fabric. Certain cotton or synthetic undergarments are also lingerie.

Top Key Players of Online Lingerie Market:

Victoriaâs Secret

PVH

Hanesbrands

Fruit of the Loom

Aimer

Fast Retailing

Triumph

Huijie

Jockey International

Wacoal Holdings

Cosmo-lady

Gunze

Embry Form

Calida

Oleno Group

Vivien

Tutuanna

Sunny Group

Miiow

GUJIN

Hop Lun

BYC

Sunflora

Good People

P.H. Garment

SBW

Major Types covered in the Online Lingerie Market report are:

Bra

Knickers & Panties

Lounge Wear

Shape Wear Major Applications covered in the Online Lingerie Market report are:

Female

Male Scope of Online Lingerie Market:

In the last several years, global market of Online Lingerie developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 12.48%. In 2017, global revenue of Online Lingerie is nearly 33.4 billion USD; the actual consumption is about 2627 million units.

The classification of Online Lingerie includes Bra, Knickers & Panties, Lounge Wear, and Shape Wear. And the proportion of Bra in 2017 is about 43.80%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2013 to 2017.

Online Lingerie is widely used for male and female. The most proportion of Online Lingerie is sold for female, and the proportion in 2017 is about 66.27%.

The worldwide market for Online Lingerie is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 13.7% over the next five years, will reach 72100 million US$ in 2024, from 33400 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.