Online Recruitment Services Market: Strategies, Comparison, Challenges and Forecast to 2025

September 14, 2019

Online Recruitment Services

Online Recruitment Services Market report provides in depth analysis of Market Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities. Also Online Recruitment Services market reports analyses market by different segments, companies, regions and countries over the forecast period 2019 to 2025. Also, the Online Recruitment Services Industry report explores the international and Chinese Major Market players in detail. The Online Recruitment Services Market report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, Contact Information of manufacturer and Online Recruitment Services Market shares for each company.

About Online Recruitment Services Market:

  • This report studies the Online Recruitment market, Online Recruitment is through the use of IT technical in network systems, help enterprises to complete the recruitment process, through the third party recruitment website or Online Recruitment services, to complete the process of recruitment by using established database or search engine tools, mainly in the recruitment website, mainly in the recruitment website.Recruitment website has the advantage of long time, low fees, and more opportunities, can help job seekers to quickly and easily find job opportunities. The disadvantage lies in the existence of low recruitment information site authenticity, narrow range of segments, system imperfections and other risks.
  • The high-end talent recruitment platform also begin to emerge. Social networks have also been more and more popular. In order to more accurately, quickly and effectively match positions and potential candidates, the online recruitment platform are paying more attention to their own ability of mining, sorting and analysis of the big data, and this will constitute its core competitiveness. The main drivers of the market here are: economic recovery, technology, internet thinking, and continued growth in the emerging market.
  • At present, the recruitment website more fierce competition, diversified business model, which mainly includes: the first is through the traditional job board or advertising customers and achieve economies of scale pay income, this kind of business model is mainly in traffic exchange advertising, and strive for the small proportion from the technical users paying users, essentially belongs to the advertising and sales mode; the second category is the vertical recruitment website focused on segments, this kind of enterprise revenue comes mainly from the enterprise, two of job seekers, income mainly from paying corporate income and value-added services, enterprises, individuals and high-end talent seeking three party interaction model; the third is social based on the platform of social recruitment, the main use of payment function to users, enhanced charge account in advertising fees mode; the fourth is both the size effect The nature of the classification and vertical recruitment platform, this kind of enterprise business model continues the traditional Online Recruitment business model, including corporate membership fees, formulation and PPC, the main revenue from the merchant membership fee and online promotion fees, in addition to the employer within the recommended class, review class, Crowdsourcing class and class recruitment website search engine.
  • In 2018, the global Online Recruitment Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.This report focuses on the global Online Recruitment Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Online Recruitment Services development in United States, Europe and China.

    Top manufacturers/players:

  • Recruit
  • LinkedIn
  • CareerBuilder
  • Monster
  • SEEK
  • Zhilian
  • 51job
  • Naukri
  • StepStone
  • Dice Holdings
  • Glassdoor
  • SimplyHired
  • TopUSAJobs
  • 104 Job Bank

  • Online Recruitment Services Market Segment by Regions-

    • USA
    • EU
    • Japan
    • China and Others.

    The Online Recruitment Services Market report delivers a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology. Also, the Online Recruitment Services Industry report explores the international and Chinese Major Market players in detail.

    Online Recruitment Services Market Segment by Types:

  • Permanent Online Recruitment
  • Part Time Online Recruitment

  • Online Recruitment Services Market Segment by Applications:

  • Secretarial/Clerical
  • Accounting/Financia
  • Computing
  • Technical/Engineering
  • Professional/Managerial
  • Nursing/Medical/Care
  • Hotel/Catering
  • Sales/Marketing
  • Other Industrial/Blue Collar

    Through the statistical analysis, the Online Recruitment Services Market report depicts the global and Chinese total market of Online Recruitment Services Industry including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and Chinese import/export. The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

    Detailed TOC of Global Online Recruitment Services Market Insights, Forecast to 2025

    1 Report Overview
        1.1 Research Scope
        1.2 Major Manufacturers Covered in This Report
        1.3 Market Segment by Type

     1.4 Market Segment by Application

    2 Global Growth Trends
        2.1 Global Online Recruitment Services Market Size
            2.1.1 Global Online Recruitment Services Revenue 2014-2025
            2.1.2 Global Online Recruitment Services Sales 2014-2025
        2.2 Online Recruitment Services Growth Rate by Regions
            2.2.1 Global Online Recruitment Services Sales by Regions 2014-2019
            2.2.2 Global Online Recruitment Services Revenue by Regions 2014-2019
        2.3 Industry Trends
            2.3.1 Market Top Trends
            2.3.2 Market Drivers

    3 Market Share by Manufacturers
        3.1 Online Recruitment Services Sales by Manufacturers
            3.1.1 Online Recruitment Services Sales by Manufacturers 2014-2019
            3.1.2 Online Recruitment Services Sales Market Share by Manufacturers 2014-2019
        3.2 Revenue by Manufacturers
            3.2.1 Online Recruitment Services Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
            3.2.2 Online Recruitment Services Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
            3.2.3 Global Online Recruitment Services Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
        3.3 Online Recruitment Services Price by Manufacturers
        3.4 Key Manufacturers Online Recruitment Services Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served
        3.5 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Online Recruitment Services Market
        3.6 Key Manufacturers Online Recruitment Services Product Offered
        3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

    4 Market Size by Type
        4.1 Sales and Revenue for Each Type

     4.2 Global Online Recruitment Services Sales Market Share by Type
        4.3 Global Online Recruitment Services Revenue Market Share by Type
        4.4 Online Recruitment Services Price by Type

    5 Market Size by Application
        5.1 Overview
        5.2 Global Online Recruitment Services Sales by Application

    Continued

    In the end, the Online Recruitment Services Market report makes some important proposals for a new project of Online Recruitment Services Industry before evaluating its feasibility. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2014-2025 Global and Chinese Online Recruitment Services Market covering all important parameters.

