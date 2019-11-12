 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Oolong Tea Market 2019: Industry Size, Emerging Technologies, Sales Revenue, Key Players Analysis, Development Status, and Industry Expansion Strategies 2025

By Joann Wilson on November 12, 2019

Global “Oolong Tea Market” report provides an overview of the industry consisting of definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The report also sorts the Oolong Tea market as per product types and application sections and studies the individual growth of each segment. Various Oolong Tea industry leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost, and revenue.

Top Key Manufacturers in Oolong Tea Market:

  • ESP Tea Emporium
  • The Republic Of Tea
  • Harney & Sons
  • Associated British Foods
  • The Mighty Leaf Tea Company
  • Tata Global Beverages
  • Unilever

    Know About Oolong Tea Market: 

    Oolong is a traditional semi-fermented Chinese tea produced through a process including withering the plant under strong sun and oxidation before curling and twisting. Most oolong teas, especially those of fine quality, involve unique tea plant cultivars that are exclusively used for particular varieties. The degree of fermentation, which varies according to the chosen oxidation duration, can range from 8â85%, depending on the variety and production style. Oolong is especially popular in south China and among Chinese expatriates in Southeast Asia.Different styles of oolong tea can vary widely in flavor. They can be sweet and fruity with honey aromas, or woody and thick with roasted aromas, or green and fresh with complex aromas, all depending on the horticulture and style of production. Several types of oolong tea, including those produced in the Wuyi Mountains of northern Fujian, such as Da Hong Pao, are among the most famous Chinese teas.The global Oolong Tea market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

    Oolong Tea Market by Applications:

  • Beverage
  • Nutraceuticals

    Oolong Tea Market by Types:

  • Guangdong
  • Fujian
  • Taiwan

    Regions covered in the Oolong Tea Market report are USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

    Key Reasons to Purchase:

    • To gain insightful analyses of the market and have a comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.
    • Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.
    • To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the Axial Piston Hydraulic Motor market and its impact in the global market.
    • Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.
    • To understand the outlook and prospects for the market.

    Major Points from Table of Contents:

    1 Study Coverage
    1.1 Oolong Tea Product
    1.2 Market Segments
    1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
    1.4 Market by Type
    1.4.1 Global Oolong Tea Market Size Growth Rate by Product
    1.5 Market by End User
    1.5.1 Global Oolong Tea Market Size Growth Rate by End User
    1.6 Study Objectives
    1.7 Years Considered

    2 Executive Summary
    2.1 Global Oolong Tea Market Size
    2.1.1 Global Oolong Tea Revenue 2014-2025
    2.1.2 Global Oolong Tea Sales 2014-2025
    2.2 Oolong Tea Growth Rate by Regions
    2.2.1 Global Oolong Tea Sales by Regions
    2.2.2 Global Oolong Tea Revenue by Regions

    3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
    3.1 Oolong Tea Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.1 Oolong Tea Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.2 Oolong Tea Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
    3.1.3 Global Oolong Tea Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
    3.2 Oolong Tea Revenue by Manufacturers
    3.2.1 Oolong Tea Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.2.2 Oolong Tea Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.3 Oolong Tea Price by Manufacturers
    3.4 Oolong Tea Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
    3.4.1 Oolong Tea Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
    3.4.2 Manufacturers Oolong Tea Product Type
    3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Oolong Tea Market
    3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

    4 Breakdown Data by Product
    4.1 Global Oolong Tea Sales by Product
    4.2 Global Oolong Tea Revenue by Product
    4.3 Oolong Tea Price by Product

    5 Breakdown Data by End User
    5.1 Overview
    5.2 Global Oolong Tea Breakdown Data by End User

    6 North America
    6.1 North America Oolong Tea by Countries
    6.1.1 North America Oolong Tea Sales by Countries
    6.1.2 North America Oolong Tea Revenue by Countries
    6.1.3 United States
    6.1.4 Canada
    6.1.5 Mexico
    6.2 North America Oolong Tea by Product
    6.3 North America Oolong Tea by End User

    7 Europe
    7.1 Europe Oolong Tea by Countries
    7.1.1 Europe Oolong Tea Sales by Countries
    7.1.2 Europe Oolong Tea Revenue by Countries
    7.1.3 Germany
    7.1.4 France
    7.1.5 UK
    7.1.6 Italy
    7.1.7 Russia
    7.2 Europe Oolong Tea by Product
    7.3 Europe Oolong Tea by End User

    8 Asia Pacific
    8.1 Asia Pacific Oolong Tea by Countries
    8.1.1 Asia Pacific Oolong Tea Sales by Countries
    8.1.2 Asia Pacific Oolong Tea Revenue by Countries
    8.1.3 China
    8.1.4 Japan
    8.1.5 Korea
    8.1.6 India
    8.1.7 Australia
    8.1.8 Indonesia
    8.1.9 Malaysia
    8.1.10 Philippines
    8.1.11 Thailand
    8.1.12 Vietnam
    8.1.13 Singapore
    8.2 Asia Pacific Oolong Tea by Product
    8.3 Asia Pacific Oolong Tea by End User

    9 Central & South America
    9.1 Central & South America Oolong Tea by Countries
    9.1.1 Central & South America Oolong Tea Sales by Countries
    9.1.2 Central & South America Oolong Tea Revenue by Countries
    9.1.3 Brazil
    9.2 Central & South America Oolong Tea by Product
    9.3 Central & South America Oolong Tea by End User

    10 Middle East and Africa
    10.1 Middle East and Africa Oolong Tea by Countries
    10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Oolong Tea Sales by Countries
    10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Oolong Tea Revenue by Countries
    10.1.3 GCC Countries
    10.1.4 Turkey
    10.1.5 Egypt
    10.1.6 South Africa
    10.2 Middle East and Africa Oolong Tea by Product
    10.3 Middle East and Africa Oolong Tea by End User

    11 Company Profiles

    12 Future Forecast
    12.1 Oolong Tea Market Forecast by Regions
    12.1.1 Global Oolong Tea Sales Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.1.2 Global Oolong Tea Revenue Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.2 Oolong Tea Market Forecast by Product
    12.2.1 Global Oolong Tea Sales Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.2.2 Global Oolong Tea Revenue Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.3 Oolong Tea Market Forecast by End User
    12.4 North America Oolong Tea Forecast
    12.5 Europe Oolong Tea Forecast
    12.6 Asia Pacific Oolong Tea Forecast
    12.7 Central & South America Oolong Tea Forecast
    12.8 Middle East and Africa Oolong Tea Forecast

    13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
    13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
    13.2 Market Challenges
    13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
    13.4 Macroscopic Indicators

    14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
    14.1 Value Chain Analysis
    14.2 Oolong Tea Customers
    14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
    14.3.1 Sales Channels
    14.3.2 Distributors

    15 Research Findings and Conclusion

    16 Appendix
    16.1 Research Methodology
    16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
    16.1.2 Data Source
    16.2 Author Details
    16.3 Disclaimer

    Continued…

