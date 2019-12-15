Ophthalmic Suspension Market Segmentation 2020 | Comprehensive Analysis by Global Industry Growth Rate, Size, Share, and Revenue Forecast 2025

Ophthalmic Suspension market report will shed light on many critical points and trends of the industry which are useful for our esteemed clients. The report analysis the market of Ophthalmic Suspension by main manufactures and geographic regions.

Ophthalmic Suspension Market Analysis:

Ophthalmic Suspension (neomycin and polymyxin B sulfates and hydrocortisone) is a combination of two antibiotics and a steroid used to treat bacterial infections of the eyes. Ophthalmic Suspension is available in generic form.

Increasing prevalence of eye diseases across the globe is one of the major factors contributing to the growth of this market. Moreover, increasing geriatric population which are most prone to eye disorders, and growing number of bacterial infections cases in children will also boost the growth of the market. Furthermore, according to WHO (2014), glaucoma is the second major cause of blindness in the world which will increase the market growth.

The global Ophthalmic Suspension market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Allergan

Merck

Novartis

Bausch & Lomb

Falcon Group

Pfizer

Valeant

Ophthalmic Suspension Market Segmentation by Types:

Antibiotic

Antifungal

Antibacterial

Steroids

NSAIDs

Ophthalmic Suspension Market Segmentation by Applications:

Bacterial Infections

Retinal Disorders

Glaucoma

Allergies

Diabetic Eye Disease