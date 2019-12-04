Ophthalmology Devices Market 2019: Industry Size, Emerging Technologies, Sales Revenue, Key Players Analysis, Development Status, and Industry Expansion Strategies 2025

Ophthalmology is a branch of medicine and surgery (both methods are used) that deals with the anatomy, physiology and diseases of the eyeball and orbit. Ophthalmic Equipment are the tool used for ophthalmology.The growth of this market is primarily due to the rapid growth in the geriatric population, rising prevalence of eye diseases, technological advancements in ophthalmic devices, increasing government initiatives to control visual impairment.The global Ophthalmology Devices market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

Top Key Manufacturers in Ophthalmology Devices Market:

Alcon

Bausch + Lomb

Carl Zeiss Meditec

Johnson & Johnson

Hoya

Essilor

Haag-Streit

Nidek

Staar Surgical

Topcon

Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems

Regions covered in the Ophthalmology Devices Market report are USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

Consumers

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics and Ambulatory Surgery Centers Ophthalmology Devices Market by Types:

Vision Care Products

Ophthalmology Surgical Devices