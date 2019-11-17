 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Opioids Drug Market: Global Enhancement Study by Market Overview, Summary Methodology, Size and Growth Over the Forecast 2025

November 17, 2019

Global “Opioids Drug Market” report provides an overview of the industry consisting of definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The report also sorts the Opioids Drug market as per product types and application sections and studies the individual growth of each segment. Various Opioids Drug industry leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost, and revenue.

Top Key Manufacturers in Opioids Drug Market:

  • Purdue Pharma
  • J&J
  • Teva
  • Mylan
  • Depomed
  • INSYS
  • Endo
  • Pfizer
  • Hikma
  • Mallinckrodt
  • Pernix
  • Egalet
  • Vistapharm

    Know About Opioids Drug Market: 

    Opioids are a class of drugs that include the illegal drug heroin, synthetic opioids such as fentanyl, and pain relievers available legally by prescription, such as oxycodone (OxyContinÂ®), hydrocodone (VicodinÂ®), codeine, morphine, and many others. These drugs are chemically related and interact with opioid receptors on nerve cells in the body and brain.The classification of Opioids Drug includes Oxycodone, Hydromorphone, Codeine, Fentanyl and Other, and the revenue proportion of Oxycodone in 2016 is about 33%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2012 to 2016.Opioids Drug is widely used for Pain Relief, Anesthesia and Other. The most proportion of Opioids Drug is for Pain Relief, and the proportion in 2016 is about 66.5%.North America is the largest supplier of Opioids Drug, with a production market share nearly 71% in 2016. Europe is the second largest supplier of Opioids Drug Media, enjoying production market share nearly 16% in 2016.North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 60.5 % in 2016. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 20%.Market competition is not intense. Purdue Pharma, J&J, Teva, Mylan, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.The global Opioids Drug market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Opioids Drug market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

    Opioids Drug Market by Applications:

  • PainÂ Relief
  • Anesthesia
  • Other

    Opioids Drug Market by Types:

  • Oxycodone
  • Hydromorphone
  • Codeine
  • Fentanyl
  • Other

    Regions covered in the Opioids Drug Market report are USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

    Major Points from Table of Contents:

    1 Study Coverage
    1.1 Opioids Drug Product
    1.2 Market Segments
    1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
    1.4 Market by Type
    1.4.1 Global Opioids Drug Market Size Growth Rate by Product
    1.5 Market by End User
    1.5.1 Global Opioids Drug Market Size Growth Rate by End User
    1.6 Study Objectives
    1.7 Years Considered

    2 Executive Summary
    2.1 Global Opioids Drug Market Size
    2.1.1 Global Opioids Drug Revenue 2014-2025
    2.1.2 Global Opioids Drug Sales 2014-2025
    2.2 Opioids Drug Growth Rate by Regions
    2.2.1 Global Opioids Drug Sales by Regions
    2.2.2 Global Opioids Drug Revenue by Regions

    3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
    3.1 Opioids Drug Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.1 Opioids Drug Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.2 Opioids Drug Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
    3.1.3 Global Opioids Drug Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
    3.2 Opioids Drug Revenue by Manufacturers
    3.2.1 Opioids Drug Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.2.2 Opioids Drug Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.3 Opioids Drug Price by Manufacturers
    3.4 Opioids Drug Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
    3.4.1 Opioids Drug Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
    3.4.2 Manufacturers Opioids Drug Product Type
    3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Opioids Drug Market
    3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

    4 Breakdown Data by Product
    4.1 Global Opioids Drug Sales by Product
    4.2 Global Opioids Drug Revenue by Product
    4.3 Opioids Drug Price by Product

    5 Breakdown Data by End User
    5.1 Overview
    5.2 Global Opioids Drug Breakdown Data by End User

    6 North America
    6.1 North America Opioids Drug by Countries
    6.1.1 North America Opioids Drug Sales by Countries
    6.1.2 North America Opioids Drug Revenue by Countries
    6.1.3 United States
    6.1.4 Canada
    6.1.5 Mexico
    6.2 North America Opioids Drug by Product
    6.3 North America Opioids Drug by End User

    7 Europe
    7.1 Europe Opioids Drug by Countries
    7.1.1 Europe Opioids Drug Sales by Countries
    7.1.2 Europe Opioids Drug Revenue by Countries
    7.1.3 Germany
    7.1.4 France
    7.1.5 UK
    7.1.6 Italy
    7.1.7 Russia
    7.2 Europe Opioids Drug by Product
    7.3 Europe Opioids Drug by End User

    8 Asia Pacific
    8.1 Asia Pacific Opioids Drug by Countries
    8.1.1 Asia Pacific Opioids Drug Sales by Countries
    8.1.2 Asia Pacific Opioids Drug Revenue by Countries
    8.1.3 China
    8.1.4 Japan
    8.1.5 Korea
    8.1.6 India
    8.1.7 Australia
    8.1.8 Indonesia
    8.1.9 Malaysia
    8.1.10 Philippines
    8.1.11 Thailand
    8.1.12 Vietnam
    8.1.13 Singapore
    8.2 Asia Pacific Opioids Drug by Product
    8.3 Asia Pacific Opioids Drug by End User

    9 Central & South America
    9.1 Central & South America Opioids Drug by Countries
    9.1.1 Central & South America Opioids Drug Sales by Countries
    9.1.2 Central & South America Opioids Drug Revenue by Countries
    9.1.3 Brazil
    9.2 Central & South America Opioids Drug by Product
    9.3 Central & South America Opioids Drug by End User

    10 Middle East and Africa
    10.1 Middle East and Africa Opioids Drug by Countries
    10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Opioids Drug Sales by Countries
    10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Opioids Drug Revenue by Countries
    10.1.3 GCC Countries
    10.1.4 Turkey
    10.1.5 Egypt
    10.1.6 South Africa
    10.2 Middle East and Africa Opioids Drug by Product
    10.3 Middle East and Africa Opioids Drug by End User

    11 Company Profiles

    12 Future Forecast
    12.1 Opioids Drug Market Forecast by Regions
    12.1.1 Global Opioids Drug Sales Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.1.2 Global Opioids Drug Revenue Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.2 Opioids Drug Market Forecast by Product
    12.2.1 Global Opioids Drug Sales Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.2.2 Global Opioids Drug Revenue Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.3 Opioids Drug Market Forecast by End User
    12.4 North America Opioids Drug Forecast
    12.5 Europe Opioids Drug Forecast
    12.6 Asia Pacific Opioids Drug Forecast
    12.7 Central & South America Opioids Drug Forecast
    12.8 Middle East and Africa Opioids Drug Forecast

    13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
    13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
    13.2 Market Challenges
    13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
    13.4 Macroscopic Indicators

    14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
    14.1 Value Chain Analysis
    14.2 Opioids Drug Customers
    14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
    14.3.1 Sales Channels
    14.3.2 Distributors

    15 Research Findings and Conclusion

    16 Appendix
    16.1 Research Methodology
    16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
    16.1.2 Data Source
    16.2 Author Details
    16.3 Disclaimer

    Continued…

    Joann Wilson
    Joann Wilson

    Joann is leading the column associated with news about communication devices. The main news that gets highlighted in this column is about various cell phones and how the industry is taking up the significant portions of the world. Joann is a woman of strong wills and has a future scenario of changing the pattern of news, which will be beneficiary for the society. Her viewpoint has been proved very advantageous for the organization.