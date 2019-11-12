 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Optical Fiber Preform Market 2019 Global Share, Size, Business Growth, Trend, Segmentation, Top Key Players Analysis Industry and Forecast to 2025

By Joann Wilson on November 12, 2019

The research report gives an overview of “Optical Fiber Preform Market” by analysing various key segments of this Optical Fiber Preform market based on the trends, types and applications, and end-use industries. The report presents a detailed analysis of the parent market based on key players, sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers which will serve as a profitable guide for all the Optical Fiber Preform market competitors.

Regions covered in the Optical Fiber Preform Market report are USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

Know About Optical Fiber Preform Market: 

Optical fiber preform, or fiber preform, is a kind of silica glass rod which has a special refractive index of profile. It is used to produce optical fiber.In China, the high-end Optical Fiber Preform materials mainly rely on import from foreign developed countries, like US, Germany, Japan. To meet the large demand for the high-end products, Chinese manufacturers will invest much more on the R&D, which will certainly weaken the dependence of imports.As large demand of at home and abroad, many companies began to enter the field of high-end. Currently, the Chinese Optical Fiber Preform industry is not only begin to transit to Optical Fiber Preform products, while still extend in the resource-rich land and downstream industry chain.Although sales of Optical Fiber Preform brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support do not to enter into the Optical Fiber Preform field.The global Optical Fiber Preform market was 2640 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 4210 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% between 2019 and 2025.

Top Key Manufacturers in Optical Fiber Preform Market:

  • YOFC
  • Corning
  • Prysmian Group
  • Shin-Etsu
  • Furukawa
  • Sumitomo
  • Hengtong Guangdian
  • Fujikura
  • OFS Fitel
  • Fasten Group
  • Fiberhome
  • Futong Optical
  • Jiangsu Zhongtian

    Optical Fiber Preform Market by Applications:

  • Telecom Industry
  • Power Industry
  • Petroleum Industry
  • Submarine Cable
  • Other

    Optical Fiber Preform Market by Types:

  • VAD
  • OVD
  • PCVD
  • MCVD

